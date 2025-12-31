MLA Report: Prince Albert Northcote

As the year ends, Saskatchewan’s economy is showing no signs of slowing down with wholesale trade growth ranking first in the nation for year-over-year growth. Recent Statistics Canada numbers show our province experienced a 12 per cent increase from October 2024 to October this year. We not only ranked first in year-over-year growth but also ranked second in Canada for month-over-month growth, with a 4.6 per cent increase. These numbers prove consumer confidence and a competitive business environment at home, and our government will keep it that way. This allows us to attract more investment and keep important initiatives moving forward for Saskatchewan people.

A strong and growing economy allows our government to invest more in services and infrastructure. One example of services is the new mobile mammography unit that will benefit a total of 42 rural and northern communities starting in early 2026. This will provide enhanced breast cancer screening services across Saskatchewan and will screen up to 7,500 patients annually. This investment represents a significant step forward in improving access to early detection and diagnosis. Our government extends our sincere thanks to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, the Kinsmen Foundation, and all the donors who helped make this possible as we continue to work together to put patients first.

While we continue to ensure services are easily accessible, we want to do the same for modernized infrastructure. This helps ensure a better quality of life for everyone here at home. Construction on the new Prince Albert Victoria Hospital continues to move ahead. It will soon feature a heliport, an expanded emergency department, and dedicated spaces for pediatric and maternity care. It will also include a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, advanced medical imaging services and a First Nations and Métis cultural space. Inpatient capacity is set to increase by 40 per cent. The new multi-story tower will also include modern, larger operating rooms once complete. These additional features will provide quality care in our area and ensure care is accessible for generations to come.

The holiday season is always busy, so we want to ensure a few travel safety reminders are considered before your travels. As weather can change rapidly, please always remember the right call beats a close call. We also want to remind all motorists to stay back and always give our snowplows room. Road condition updates are regularly received and posted on our Highway Hotline. To access provincial road information services, you can download the latest version of the Highway Hotline smartphone app for free in the Google and Apple online stores. Information is also available at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/ or by calling 511. Please be safe out there.

Reflecting on this year, I am grateful for the trust you have all placed in me and for the privilege of serving and representing you. I do so alongside a government that continues to put Saskatchewan people first. I am proud to be part of the work we are doing to ensure a strong, safe and secure Saskatchewan. As always, you’re welcome to stop by my constituency office at #7, 598 15th Street East. You can also reach out by calling 306-763-7677 or by sending an email to panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net. I wish you a Merry Christmas spent with family and loved ones, and all the best in the year ahead.