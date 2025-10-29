MLA Report: Prince Albert Northcote

Alana Ross

As the crisp fall air settles in, your elected MLAs are back at the Legislative Assembly for another busy session, ready to represent our communities and focus on what matters most to Saskatchewan people. This is an exciting time as we see continued growth and development that will help shape the future of our city and province.

Saskatchewan continues to lead the nation in year-to-date housing growth, a reflection of the growing population in our province. In the first nine months of 2025, housing starts surged by 48 per cent compared to the same period last year. With more people choosing to call Saskatchewan home, the rise in housing starts is creating new jobs and contributing to the strength of our economy. This translates into more housing options and the promise of an even stronger, more vibrant community.

One of the many ways our government is enhancing community life is through investments in outdoor spaces for children and families. Applications are now open for the new School Playground Equipment Grant, which supports the creation of safe and accessible playgrounds throughout Saskatchewan. Eligible projects can receive up to $50,000 in matching funds, making our schools more vibrant and welcoming.

This initiative, with funding of $3.75 million annually for the next four years, will make a real difference for communities like ours. Whether you’re a parent, teacher or community volunteer, this grant will help ensure our children have access to safe places where they can play, grow and develop social and physical skills. It’s an investment in the future of our kids, as well as the strength of our communities.

Affordable housing remains a key priority for our government, and Prince Albert is benefiting from important projects aimed at providing safe, supportive housing. Through a partnership between our government and the federal government, two new affordable housing projects have been launched in our city: the Miakoda project and the Young Families’ project. These initiatives will provide homes for those most in need, including young families and individuals affected by interpersonal violence.

In line with building stronger, more supportive communities, it’s equally important that we also strengthen our health care system. That’s why we’re making significant investments in health infrastructure. A key example of this is the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Acute Care Tower, with $322 million allocated in the 2025-26 Provincial Budget. This project has already reached a 25 per cent construction milestone, and soon, the hospital’s inpatient bed capacity will increase by 40 per cent. This is a huge step forward for improving access to quality care close to home for Prince Albert residents and surrounding communities.

Moving into the colder months, it’s essential to stay proactive about our health. Influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for residents aged six months and older. Immunization is the most effective way to protect yourself, your family and loved ones from respiratory illnesses. While vaccination is voluntary, it helps ensure our community remains safe and healthy this flu season.

Being your MLA has always been such an honour, and my commitment remains steadfast in helping ensure Saskatchewan remains strong, safe and secure for all of us. I look forward to continuing to represent your best interests in the legislature.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out to my constituency office at 306-763-7677 or via email at panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net. You’re also welcome to stop by at #7, 598 15th Street East.