MLA Report: Prince Albert Northcote

Prince Albert has a lot to offer, and it’s been a pleasure connecting with so many of you at community events over the summer. As the crisp air of fall settles in, I’m proud to share some significant developments taking place in our city.

The Lake Country Co-Op Leisure Centre, the largest infrastructure project in Prince Albert’s history, has officially opened its doors. Together with some of my MLA colleagues, I was honoured to attend the grand opening of this new facility. It will provide expanded indoor swimming capacity and twin arenas for enhanced sports and recreation offerings. Residents and visitors alike will enjoy this great addition to our city, contributing to our growing community.

Saskatchewan continues to lead Canada’s housing starts, proving that more people than ever before are choosing to call our beautiful province home. According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s latest figures, housing starts in Saskatchewan saw a 49.8 per cent increase in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This ranks first among the provinces for year-to-date growth.

This surge in housing starts means more jobs, new opportunities and greater affordability for the people of our ever-growing province. With steady growth and a strong economy, our government continues to reinvest the benefits back into the people of Saskatchewan. One of the many ways we do this is through investing in health infrastructure.

Saskatchewan’s 2025-26 Provincial Budget includes more than $462 million for major capital projects, including $322 million toward the construction of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Acute Care Tower. The project reached the 25 per cent construction milestone earlier this summer.

Upon completion, the hospital’s capacity will increase by 40 per cent to 242 inpatient beds. Our government remains committed to improving access to quality and timely care close to home for generations to come, benefitting not just our community but surrounding areas as well.

None of these construction projects would be possible without the hardworking individuals who are helping to build a brighter future for our province. To recognize their contributions, our government proclaimed September 22-27 as Saskatchewan Construction Week, celebrating the over 51,000 people working in Saskatchewan’s construction industry.

Last year, the construction industry contributed 7.1 per cent to Saskatchewan’s real Gross Domestic Product. This proclamation aims to raise awareness of the vital role the sector plays in growing our provincial economy. Our government thanks everyone in the sector for their hard work and dedication.

Representing Prince Albert Northcote is truly an honour. As always, please feel free to reach out. Our government ensures Saskatchewan remains strong, safe and secure for you, and I look forward to representing your best interests in the legislature to make that happen.

If you have any questions or need assistance, you can contact my constituency office at 306-763-7677 or by email at panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net. You’re also welcome to stop by at #7, 598 15th Street East.