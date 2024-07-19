MLA Report: Prince Albert Northcote

This summer has been busy yet incredibly fulfilling for me. I’ve been attending community events and have cherished the opportunity to meet many of you. Each conversation has been invaluable, allowing me to better understand your thoughts and concerns, and how to best represent them in the Legislature.



Canada Day was marked by two celebrations in Prince Albert; the first was hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion at Kinsmen Park and the second by Multicultural Council held on the Riverbank. Both events were a huge success, bringing our community together to reflect on our freedoms, rights, the unity of all cultures, and everyone who now proudly calls Canada home.



Diversity stands as Saskatchewan’s greatest strength, as reflected in our provincial motto, “From Many Peoples Strength.” Our government remains committed to building a diverse and inclusive Saskatchewan, a priority that I take great pride in. I am proud to live in a province and country where all cultures are respected and valued.



Saskatchewan’s economy remains strong and receives more great news with recent numbers from Statistics Canada. Record growth continues, with 14,400 new jobs added year-over-year. This includes 7,300 full-time jobs and 7,100 part-time jobs added over June of last year. This has resulted in historical highs with employment reaching 619,100 jobs and a labour force of 651,100.



Our province is growing at its fastest pace in more than a century with more people living and working in the province than ever before. Investments are driving historic economic growth and job creation. This ensures Saskatchewan remains one of the best places to live, supported by record investments in priority areas like healthcare.



The construction of the new acute care tower at the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital (PAVH) is progressing well. PAVH will soon feature a heliport, expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms, day surgery facilities, pediatrics, maternity care, advanced medical imaging including northern Saskatchewan’s first MRI, lab services, a new adult mental health unit and an intensive care unit.



Overall, the hospital’s capacity will increase by 40 per cent, from 173 to 242 inpatient beds, with room to expand up to an additional 40 beds. This investment will benefit our community and its surrounding areas by providing improved access to timely and quality health care for years to come.



As we continue to build a brighter future for our province, I look forward to hearing from you. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact 306-763-7677 or email at panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net. You are also welcome to stop by our constituency office located at #7, 598 15th Street East.