MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

Kevin Kasun

Prince Albert Carlton MLA

Saskatchewan’s population continues to grow in the second quarter of 2025, reaching an all-time high of 1,266,959 according to recent Statistics Canada population estimates. Over the past year, the population has increased by 1.5 per cent, making it the third-highest growth rate in Canada and well above the national average of 0.9 per cent. This steady growth brings us closer to our Growth Plan goal of reaching 1.4 million people by 2030. A growing population is a sign of economic strength, and our government remains committed to supporting this momentum by preparing for both the opportunities and challenges that come with it.

As our province grows, our communities flourish because of dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers who step up no matter the cause or event. A role this important deserves recognition, and nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. I encourage individuals and groups to nominate current or former long-term residents who go above and beyond in serving our community. Nominations will be accepted until October 31, 2025. For details on how to submit a nomination, please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursaward.





A safe, inclusive province is essential for everyone to thrive. As part of this commitment, our government has invested nearly $5.2 million through the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General to support initiatives under the National Action Plan (NAP) to End Gender-Based Violence. The participating agencies are guiding and fostering change as they build tools and programs to proactively address gender-based violence and to create long-term change. We are grateful to all these partner organizations for collaborating with us on this important project and for the work they do across Saskatchewan.

Alongside public safety, access to quality health care remains a top priority for our government. One of the most significant projects currently underway is the construction of the new Prince Albert Victoria Hospital. The multi-story hospital tower will feature a heliport, an expanded emergency department and dedicated spaces for pediatric and maternity care. It will also include a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, advanced medical imaging services and a First Nations and Métis cultural space. Once completed, the hospital will increase its inpatient capacity by 40 per cent, from 173 to 242 beds. The project also includes the addition of modern, larger operating rooms to expand surgical capacity and keep pace with current and future medical practices. These investments will strengthen health care for Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan for generations to come.

Taking steps to protect your health—and the health of those around you—is a great first step as we enter the fall season. Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent respiratory illnesses such as influenza and COVID-19. Both vaccines will be available at public health clinics, participating local pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices across Saskatchewan. Residents can book immunization appointments for themselves or their entire family online at www.4flu.ca or by calling 1-833-727-5829, Monday to Friday. If you prefer to visit your local pharmacy, please contact them directly to confirm vaccine availability. All vaccinations are voluntary.

Looking ahead to another productive fall session in the Legislative Assembly, I remain committed to representing you and addressing what matters most to our community. If you have questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can contact my constituency office by phone at (306) 922-2828, by email at pacarltonmla@sasktel.net, or in person at Bay 4 – 406 South Industrial Drive. I look forward to hearing from you and continuing to work together toward a brighter future for everyone.