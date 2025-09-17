MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate economic strength with continued growth in key sectors. Recent labour force numbers from Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan has hit another record with 16,500 full-time jobs added year-over-year in August. Our province also has the lowest unemployment rate among all provinces at 4.7 per cent, well below the national average of 7.1 per cent.

Continued job growth and low unemployment rate reaffirm Saskatchewan’s position as an economic leader in Canada’s labour market. These also show why our province is one of the best places to live, work and raise a family. Our government is committed to keeping this momentum, ensuring we have a skilled labour force to support our strong economy.

We continue to reinvest the benefits of a strong economy back into the people of Saskatchewan through infrastructure, programs and services. One of the significant investments currently underway is the construction of the new Prince Albert Victoria Hospital, which is progressing well.

The multi-story tower will include a heliport, an expanded emergency department, as well as dedicated spaces for pediatric and maternity care, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, advanced medical imaging and a First Nations and Métis Cultural space. Overall inpatient capacity will increase by 40 per cent, increasing beds from 173 to 242. Additionally, modern, larger operating rooms will help expand surgical capacity to support current and future medical techniques and practices.

Further planned investments for 2025-26 include elevators, roofing, building envelope and HVAC improvements. New equipment such as an ENT microscope, a fracture table and a cryostat for anatomic pathology will also be added to support rapid diagnoses. These investments will soon provide greater access to quality care, benefiting our community and northern Saskatchewan for generations to come.

Work continues for our government in supporting Saskatchewan families with a joint federal and provincial investment of $10.8 million to expand early learning and child care (ELCC). Through the federal ELCC Infrastructure Fund and the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide ELCC Agreement, 450 new child care spaces will be created at Saskatchewan Polytechnic campuses, including ours here in Prince Albert. In addition, 90 more spaces will be added at Northlands College in La Ronge.

These new child care spaces will provide on-campus child care for students while also serving faculty, staff and the broader community. They will also serve as training sites for those pursuing careers in early childhood education (ECE). More information on ECE training can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/early-childhood-educator.

In addition to supporting families through education and child care, our government is also enhancing outdoor play spaces for students. Playgrounds contribute to children’s development, providing them with a safe and fun environment to grow physically and socially. To support this, our government is investing $3.75 million annually over the next four years through the new School Playground Equipment Grant program. This initiative will help create safe and accessible playgrounds on school-operated property throughout Saskatchewan.

Eligible projects can receive up to $50,000 in matching funds for new playgrounds, or to update and replace existing equipment. Our government looks forward to seeing more projects take shape, benefiting our children, their families and communities. Applications are open until February 25, 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis. Full guidelines and the online grant application can be found at www.spra.sk.ca/funding/spra-grants.

Together, we are building a brighter future everyone. From strengthening our economy to investing in health care, child care and education, our government remains committed to keeping Saskatchewan strong, safe and secure for all who call this place home and for generations to come.

As we prepare for another busy fall session in the legislative assembly, I look forward to representing you and your best interests. For any assistance with provincial programs and services or if you have any question or concerns, feel free to contact my constituency office at (306) 922-2828 or email pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. You are also welcome to stop by our office, located at Bay 4 – 406 South Industrial Drive.