MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

Saskatchewan remains financially strong, holding the highest overall credit rating among provinces when considering all three major rating agencies. Moody’s Investors Service (Aa1), Morningstar DBRS (AA low) and S&P Global (AA) have each reaffirmed their ratings for the province, all with stable outlooks. These ratings show confidence in our responsible fiscal management and steady economy.

Keeping Saskatchewan affordable is a priority for our government while we continue making strategic investments in health care, education and infrastructure. This stability here at home allows us to invest in the services people rely on most.

Construction of the new Prince Albert Victoria Hospital is moving forward. The multi-story tower will include a heliport, expanded emergency department, pediatric and maternity care, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, advanced medical imaging and a First Nations and Métis Cultural space.

Overall inpatient capacity will grow by 40 per cent, increasing beds from 173 to 242. Larger, modern operating rooms will support current and future surgical techniques, helping expand surgical capacity. This investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure will soon provide greater access to quality care which will directly benefit our community and northern Saskatchewan for generations.

The Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC) has already exceeded expectations in its first year, with over 41,000 patients receiving care. Its success has paved the way for expansion with a new UCC under construction in Saskatoon and planning underway for others, including one in Prince Albert. These centres will provide another option for timely care and help ease pressure on emergency departments.

Affordable housing is also one of our government’s many focuses. Together with the government of Canada, we are investing $3.76 million to help build a new transitional housing apartment in Prince Albert. Led by YWCA Prince Albert, this project will add 20 one-bedroom units including 10 bachelor, eight one-bedroom and two barrier-free one-bedroom units and a common service area.

This will provide temporary, affordable housing with support for individuals in need, focusing on women experiencing hardship. The goal is to help their transition toward stability and independence. The property will be located on 18th Street West and is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Work is also underway to expand educational options. Our government has recently issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for architectural services to design two new Francophone school in Saskatoon and one in Prince Albert. The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement is leading the process in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Conseil des écoles Fransaskoises.

These projects will add both educational and child care spaces, supporting growing families while strengthening Francophone culture and heritage in Saskatchewan. The RFP will close on August 19, 2025, and one successful team will be selected after evaluation.

It’s an honour to represent and serve Prince Albert Carlton with a government focused on building a strong economy and investing in what matters most. These investments in health care, education and infrastructure are not just for today but also for the future of our communities.

I hope you’re enjoying time with loved ones and taking advantage of the summer days we have left with all that our provincial parks have to offer. Our parks offer an affordable getaway, activities for all ages and a wide range of options for relaxation. For more information, visit www.saskparks.com.

If you require any assistance with provincial programs and services or have any question or concerns, feel free to contact my constituency office at (306) 922-2828 or email pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. You’re also welcome to stop by our office, located at Bay 4 – 406 South Industrial Drive.