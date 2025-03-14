MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

As the MLA for Prince Albert Carlton, I take pride in being a part of a government that remains dedicated to building a bright future for everyone. Our commitment to strategically investing in programs and services that matter most to the people of Saskatchewan is shaping a brighter tomorrow.

One of the many ways our government is doing this is by supporting post-secondary graduates. I am proud to share that graduates can now benefit from up to $24,000 in tax credits from the Graduate Retention Program (GRP). Saskatchewan has increased the lifetime GRP maximum by 20 per cent for students who graduated on or after October 1, 2024.

Since 2008, the GRP has been the most generous program of its kind in Canada and has provided over $801 million in tuition tax credits to more than 85,200 graduates. Our government will continue to support and help students build their lives right here at home. Learn more at www.saskatchewan.ca/grp.

Building spaces where families feel supported and cared for and providing a true home away from home continue to be one of our government’s priorities. A total of $3.5 million funds the Ronald McDonald House Charities to help build the first-ever Ronald McDonald House in Prince Albert. This new facility will offer comfort, affordability and convenience to Saskatchewan families with sick children who travel to the city for treatment.

Features of the new facility will include 12 bedrooms, a smudge room, a communal kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a play space and a family games room. The new Ronald McDonald House will be built on 5.6 acres located at 791 25th Street West in Prince Albert. Construction will begin in late spring 2025 and is expected to be completed in early 2027.

This complements our ongoing efforts to ensure Saskatchewan residents have timely access to safe and quality care. Progress continues at the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital. The new multi-story tower will feature a heliport, an expanded emergency department, pediatric and maternity care, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, advanced medical imaging and a First Nations and Métis Cultural space.

Overall inpatient capacity will grow by 40 per cent, increasing the number of beds from 173 to 242. New operating rooms will also be larger, more modern and designed for current and future surgical techniques to help increase the hospital’s surgical capacity.

Investing in safer communities is another top priority for our government. Our Crime Reduction Teams (CRT) are dedicated to targeting street gangs and prolific offenders while responding to urban and rural crime surges when needed. The Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) investigates illegal weapons, drugs and human trafficking cases.

There are currently three municipal CRT and STRT teams operating out of Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. From July to December 2024, the provincially funded specialized CRTs and STRTs seized 67 firearms and over 25.5 kilograms of illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl. Operations also led to the arrest of 89 individuals with 475 criminal charges.

Saskatchewan’s specialized policing teams are making a positive impact on our neighbourhoods and communities. Our government will continue supporting provincial law enforcement initiatives to improve community safety and well-being for years to come.

In recognition of those who help keep our community safe and prepared, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency launched the President’s Awards which will recognize achievements in public safety in the province. Nominations are open until March 31, 2025

We encourage nominations for awards to youth and organizations that have shown leadership in emergency preparedness. The awards ceremony will take place in the spring of 2025 in Prince Albert. To submit nominations or find more information, please visit www.saskpublicsafety.ca.

The spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly is on March 19, 2025, with the presentation of the 2025-26 Provincial Budget. As I head back to the Legislature alongside my fellow MLAs, I look forward to working together to represent your interests. You can contact my constituency office at (306) 922-2828 or by email at pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. You’re also welcome to stop by our office, located at Bay 4 – 406 South Industrial Drive.