Missing teenager may be in a vulnerable state say police

The Prince Albert Police Service has asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday night and may be in a vulnerable state.

Ringo Charles was last seen on May 25 at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sixth Avenue East. Charles was wearing all black clothing at the time. He is described as around 5’7 and roughly 140 pounds with medium length black hair.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.