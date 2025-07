Daily Herald Staff

A 15-year-old boy reported missing on Saturday, July 19, has been found dead.

Dylan Ballantyne was last seen at a residence in Stanley Mission on July 18. On Wednesday, the RCMP reported that Ballantyne’s body had been found. His family has been notified. Victim services is assisting.

The Saskatchewan RCMP and Coroners Service are investigating the cause and circumstances of Ballantyne’s death.