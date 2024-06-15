Missing person Dominic Custer located deceased

Prince Albert Police updated late Friday that the subject of a missing persons investigation has been located deceased.

According to Police on June 14 at approximately 6:36 pm, the Prince Albert Police Service received notification from a Search Team they had located a deceased adult individual in the North Saskatchewan River in the area of O’Grady Lane. Teams were on the water conducting proactive searches for a missing person.

The Prince Albert Police Service, with assistance from the Prince Albert Fire Department, conducted the recovery from the river. The deceased’s identity has been confirmed to be 27-year-old Dominic Custer. Mr. Custer was the subject of a missing person investigation and had last been seen on June 8, 2024.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for early next week.