Missing and murdered women remembered at Sisters in Spirit walk

The annual Sisters in Spirit walk was held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 consisting of a Walk from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) Office to K.. urban reserve in La Ronge.

The Sisters in Spirit initiative began in 2005 to research and document the statistics of violence against Indigenous women in Canada. It was led by the Native Women’s Association of Canada and funded through the Status of Women.

Women’s organizations continue to hold events, such as walks, to honour theme than 1,200 missing and murdered women, girls and two-spirit, and gender-diverse people.

A large group of community members and students participated in the walk.

Many students created posters and carried them for the Sisters in Spirit Walk. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

A focus was also put on the ongoing search for Happy Mary Charles, a La Ronge woman, missing for more than five years, and continues with a new video released during the week. Her family continues to advocate for resources for families of missing people, including police and community support, search supports, and much more.

Carson Poitras, Happy Charles’ stepfather, offered a prayer to start the 2022 walk. Many students made signs and carried them on the walk, while others carried banners and signs.s

A chilli lunch was provided to end the event.