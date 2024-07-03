Missing 36-year-old found safe

The search to find a missing 36-year-old woman has been successful.

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) announced on Tuesday that Krystal Cook had been found safe after previously being reported missing on June 27. LLRIB Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said it’s a relief to have a happy ending.



“We are incredibly relieved that Krystal has been found and is safe,” Cook-Searson said. “The support and cooperation from our community and the search teams has been overwhelming. Thank you to everyone helped in any way.”

In a press release, Cook’s family and the LLRIB leadership thanked the RCMP, Prince Albert Police Service, Lac La Ronge Indian Band’s Emergency Management, and PAGC’s First Nations Emergency Management Team for helping with the search.

Cook was previously reported missing on June 27 after she was last seen at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.