Mintos take three of possible four points in weekend series with Regina

A battle of the two top teams in the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL) didn’t disappoint as the Prince Albert Mintos and Regina Pat Canadians met at the Art Hauser Centre.

The teams would split the weekend series with Regina winning Saturday night 3-2 in overtime with the Mintos taking a 6-5 overtime win on Sunday afternoon

Surkan overtime hero for Regina Saturday

It was neck-and-neck on Saturday night between the Mintos and Pat Canadians.

Brock Kolibab would start the scoring for the Mintos with his sixth goal of the season coming at the 13:58 mark of the first period. Luke Senick and Landin Frank assisted on the play.

Regina would tie things up with a power play goal from Chase Surkan at the 7:33 mark. Eli Johnson and Maddox Schultz assisted on the play.

The Mintos would regain the lead just 17 seconds into the second period as Kanyan Unger would find the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season. Minto captain Simon Garchinski had the lone assist.

Wenatchee Wild prospect Boston Tait would even the score with his first goal of the season coming at the 6:45 mark on the power play from a sharp angle. Cruz Klapak provided the lone helper.

Minto head coach Doan Smith says the special teams didn’t quite go Prince Albert’s way on Saturday.

“5 on 5, our team was really good. We trust our depth. We trust our scoring ability. We trust our back end. Our goaltending has been great as of late. 5 on 5, I thought we were real good. We outscored them 5 on 5. Special teams didn’t go our way tonight. That’s a skill offensive team. The more we put them on the power play, the harder it is for us. We got some big kills late, but we didn’t early. Ultimately, that’s a hell of a team on that side. I think we’re side by side and that’s why it is 1A and 1B in the league.”

After no scoring in the third period, overtime was required to decide a winner.

It appeared the Mintos had the overtime winner as a puck would go off of both posts, but not find the back of the net. The play was ruled no goal on the ice despite the displeasure of many watching from the stands.

Chase Surkan would then score with just 4.9 seconds left in the period to win the game for the Pat Canadians.

Smith says the team didn’t let the result of the game affect them too much

“I think it hit one post and then it hit the other post. It’s a puck bounce away and it’s a different story. We understand it’s a process. It’s 44 games for a reason. We’re not going to live and die over one night. You want the two points whenever you can get them. But ultimately, there’s a process and we’ve continued to get better for the last six weeks. We’re sticking with it and we’ve got a good group of players.”

Jayden Blanchette made 36 stops in net for the Mintos. Adam Muntain made 28 stops for the Pat Canadians.

Special teams play huge role in Minto Sunday overtime win

The Prince Albert Mintos penalty kill was clicking on all fronts on Sunday afternoon, holding the Pat Canadians to 1 for 9 on the man advantage.

Smith says the Mintos did a great job at holding a dangerous Pat Canadians team in check on the penalty kill.

“It’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Special teams, like I said yesterday, special teams didn’t go our way. Today our special teams went our way. You go one for one on the power play and you kill seven of eight or six of seven or whatever it is. Special teams, but people bought in. That’s a good hockey team and that’s a hockey team we have to compete against for the top league spot throughout the year and then hopefully for a league championship in five months. So proud of the guys, they stick with it all the way through, everyone played great today.”

“They’re a tough team to kill just because there’s so many shooting options. There’s so much skill on their side of the ice that it’s buy -in level. It’s the willingness to sacrifice, block shots, be in the right spots, don’t cheat. It’s something that we pride ourselves on all year.”

Regina would jump out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Maddox Schultz and Chase Surkan.

Prince Albert would respond with tallies from Connor Howe and Carter Bergen.

Schultz would strike for his second of the game to give the Pat Canadians a 3-2 lead after twenty minutes.

The lone goal would go to the Mintos in the second period as Evan Skoronski would score his fourth of the season on the power play to tie the game. Kelan Simmonds and Carter Cole assisted on the play.

Kanyan Unger would give the Mintos the lead just 1:29 into the third period with his seventh goal of the season. Brock Kalibab and William Chabot assisted on the play.

After a five minute charging call against Brock Kolibab, the Regina power play would break through as Reid Bechard would find the back of the net for his second of the season. Boston Tait and Ryan Ulmer assisted on the play.

Lincoln Rogers’ eighth goal of the season would restore the Minto lead with just 7:44 to go in regulation. Chabot and Simmonds assisted on the play.

Raider prospect Dayce Derkatch would tie the game for Regina with his fifth goal of the season with 38 seconds to go as the Pat Canadians had pulled the goalie for the extra attacker. Logan Mehl and Cruz Klapak assisted on the play.

After killing another Regina penalty in overtime, Kelan Simmonds would be the overtime hero for the Mintos with his sixth goal of the season with 1:34 remaining.

Josh Henry made 47 stops for Prince Albert while Taylor Tabashniuk made 18 saves for Regina.

The Mintos return to action on Nov. 13 when they welcome the Saskatoon Contacts to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

