Mintos snap Tisdale winning streak

The Prince Albert Mintos snapped the longest active winning streak in the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League with a 4-2 win over the Tisdale Trojans on Wednesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

The Mintos would take the lead with a strong first period. Carter Cole would open the scoring at the 5:21 mark with his fifth goal of the season. Landin Frank and Simon Garchinski had the helpers.

Kelan Simmonds would double the Minto lead with his 10th goal of the season coming with 2:40 left to go in the opening frame. The power play tally was assisted by Carter Stolte and Connor Howe.

The Trojans would pull within one at the 8:18 mark of the second period as Sean Shiels would bury his eighth goal of the season. Carter Geysen and Wyatt Jordan assisted on the play.

Minto captain Simon Garchinski would restore the two goal advantage for Prince Albert with his third goal of the season with 14:03 remaining in the third period. Connor Howe assisted on the play.

Blake Girard would strike on the power play for the Trojans with 8:12 remaining in regulation. Carter Geysen and Wyatt Jordan assisted on the play.

Luke Senick would ice the game for the Mintos with his 10th goal of the season, coming as an empty netter. Connor Howe assisted on the play.

Josh Henry earned the win in net for the Mintos stopping 39 of 41 Tisdale shots to earn the win. Jackson Dunn made 16 stops for Tisdale in the loss.

Tisdale finished the night one for five on the man advantage, while the Mintos converted on one of 10 power play opportunities.

The Mintos return to action next Wednesday when they travel to Tisdale for a rematch with the Trojans. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca