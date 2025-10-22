Mintos rally to split home-and-home with Tisdale

The Prince Albert Mintos and Tisdale Trojans split a two-game home-and-home series in Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League action.

The Trojans took the first game 6-2 in Tisdale on Saturday, while the Mintos won the rematch 2-0 in Prince Albert on Sunday.

Wyatt Nelson had 38 saves for the Mintos to earn his first career U18 AAA shutout. Prince Albert were outshot 13-8 in the first and 14-6 in the second, but led 2-0 after 40 minutes thanks to goals by Madden Dell and Lachlan Vandall.

Tisdale continued their strong play in the third, outshooting Prince Albert 11-5, but Nelson and the Mintos held on for the victory.

The win moved Prince Albert into a tie with Tisdale for fifth spot. Both teams have 10 points, but the Trojans have played one more game.

Tisdale jumped out to an early lead and never looked back when the two teams met on Saturday. The Trojans outshot the Mintos 15-9 in the first, and led 2-0 thanks to gals from Ethan Janzen and Camryn Aebig.

Tisdale opened the flood gates in the second with four goals on 10 shots to take a 6-0 lead. Carter Corbett opened the scoring, unassisted, less than two minutes into the period. Logan Edwards made it 4-0 a little over three minutes later. Carter Hudyma and Kash Elke also scored. All four goals came in the first half of the period.

The Mintos recovered rallied for a pair of power play goals in the third. Hanzen Larson got his third of the season 48 seconds into the third with assists to Cooper Sawatzky and Madden Dell.

Cruz Stacey added another power play goal with 12:34 to play, with assists to Jakob Schmidt and Barret Berger. That was also Stacey’s third goal of the season.

In total, the MIntos had eight power play opportunities, including five in the third period.

Jackson Dunn earned the victory for the Trojans, stopping 21 shots. Jaden Blanchette and Wyatt Nelson combined to make 30 saves for the Mintos.

The two teams are back on the ice again on Wednesday, Oct. 29 in Prince Albert. Puck drop is 7 p.m.