Mintos open pre-season with 4-1 victory over Warman

The Prince Albert Mintos opened their exhibition season with a 4-1 win over the Warman Wildcats at the Art Hauser Centre on Tuesday.

The Wildcats went up 1-0 just 30 seconds into the game, but the Mintos rallied with four unanswered goals to secure the win. New Mintos coach Dion Antisin said he was pleased with his team’s progress so early in the year.

“It was a really hard-earned win,” Antisin said afterward. “We haven’t even worked on any systems. We’ve just been trying to focus on habits and the way we want to play the rest of the year, so for them to go out, learn the systems 10 minutes before the game and have that success, that really shows hard this team wants to work and wants to win.”

Liam Acorn, Carter Hryciuk, Ryan Ward, and Sean Lavoie had the goals for Prince Albert, who went with an AP heavy lineup. The club is still waiting to hear on a number of junior eligible players.

The Mintos have three exhibition games remained before their regular season opener in Yorkton on Sept. 27. Antisin said there still have a few decisions to make before naming their final roster.

“We don’t know if we’re going to lose guys or not,” he said. “There’s guys who are on the bubble. There’s some guys that we know aren’t going to be here yet, but we want to get them in games so that they’re ready for the season.

“It’s not solidified yet. Nothing’s written in stone, but we have a pretty good look of what our team should be.”

Wyatt Nelson earned the win, playing all 60 minutes for Prince Albert. Dawson Baht had the lone goal for Warman.

Baht opened the scoring 30 seconds into the game, but Acorn tied it up near the midway point of the first period with assists to Ryder Hagel and Kade Baert.

The Mintos took the lead for good just over two minutes into the second when Hryciuk deflected a shot past Warman goalie Matt Warren to make it 2-1.

The Mintos made it 3-1 with less than six minutes to play in the second on Sean Lavoie’s power play goal. Ryan Ward added some insurance with eight minutes to play in the third when he deposited a cross-crease pass from Paxton Hale into the back of the Wildcat net.

“We’re really excited with this group,” Antisin said. “(We had) a bunch of Aps on our roster tonight, but we’re really happy with what we have moving forward.”

The Mintos continued their winning ways with a 2-1 victory over the Battlefords Stars on Wednesday. The two teams meet again in another exhibition game on Sept. 16. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. in Battlefords.