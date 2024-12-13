Mintos Howe making impact as 15-year-old

It was a day to remember for Connor Howe back in May.

The 15-year-old was selected by the Prince Albert Raiders in the second round, 31st overall. In 16 games for the Prince Albert U15 AA Pirates last season, Howe posted 21 goals and 22 assists.

Howe had made the adjustment seamlessly to the U18 AAA level with the Prince Albert Mintos posting 13 goals and nine assists in 22 games played.

“It’s a lot harder and a lot faster.” Howe said about the transition from U15 to U18. “(I’m) just trying to adjust to that, I think it’s been good. A lot of good role models in there, and everyone’s a team, and no one’s selfish, so just getting to learn from them, and them being in the league, it’s huge.”

Howe has one major resource that a lot of other players his age don’t have. Connor is the younger brother of Calgary Hitmen star forward Tanner Howe. Tanner was selected in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins and is currently with Team Canada at the World Junior Selection Camp in Ottawa, Ontario.

Connor says he is constantly in touch with his older brother.

“We’re close. We get each other’s feedback and he’s a huge role model. I look up to him, so I take a lot of pieces from him.”

While it is no secret that his brother has blossomed in the WHL, Minto head coach Doan Smith says Connor has quietly become a player that Prince Albert relies on.

“Connor is a pro in every sense of the word, and he learns from his older brother, and he’s going to follow in those footsteps, and he’s going to create his own footsteps. He’s a high leverage player who can be counted on in all situations. He’s a 15-year-old that we rely on. That speaks volumes right there. He’s a dynamic, 200-foot forward.”

As a 15-year-old player in the U18 ranks, Howe is often tasked with facing players up to two years older than him. Stepping into a key role with the Mintos, Smith says Howe is someone that teams will make a game plan for when they play Prince Albert.

“I got nothing but great things to say about Howie and what he’s done. It’s a tough league and he’s getting matched up hard now as we’re getting more and more into it, having 13 goals, 14 goals, whatever he has through 20-some games. Teams have noticed him, and teams are going to lock him down. He just has to continue to find space and buy himself time, because he’s an elite player, and he’s going to be an elite player at every level after this.”

Smith continued saying he can not wait to see Howe eventually put on the Raider sweater.

“I can’t wait until he makes the jump (to the WHL). It’s going to be a special day when he can put that (Raider) jersey on for the first time in a regular season game. He’s close. He’s got things where some guys don’t even have at that level. Pace of play is the biggest piece that comes to mind, just from seeing that side of it and seeing this side of it. You even have less time and space with pucks. He’s just going to have to continue to find ways to buy himself time and earn time and separate himself from the pack. His tool belt is so full of options, it’s incredible. Executing them within the parameters that he has is going to be the next step for Connor.”

sports@paherald.sk.ca