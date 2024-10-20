Mintos earn weekend split with Estevan

The Prince Albert Mintos picked up a weekend split with the Estevan Bears thanks to a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday afternoon at the Art Hauser Centre.

Prince Albert got off to a slow start, being outshot 23-7 in the first period.

Minto head coach Doan Smith says he was proud of how players stepped up in big spots.

“We’re resilient. The biggest thing is I truly believe we’re never out of a hockey game, no matter if you’re down one or down four. We got guys that can flip the script on a game real quickly. Our big guys stepped up. The goaltending to Howie in overtime. We need guys to step up in the right moments and we did that today.”

Estevan would break through first in the score column thanks to a Gunner Moore unassisted goal with just 0.5 seconds to go in the second period.

After giving up a back breaking goal late in the period that could’ve changed the Mintos, Smith says that Prince Albert was never rattled.

“I thought our best part of the game was our last 10 minutes in the second. you get scored on at the end of that. But we’re an older team, and we’ve got a lot of Grade 12 guys that have seen it and been through it, and we rely on them with experience and their expertise within the game. We rely on them, and we respect them, and we trust them to make the decisions and to never quit. And again, the best part about the Mintos this year is we’re never out of a game, and we believe that we can change the game at any time.”

Jordon Abrametz would pull the Mintos even with his second goal of the season with 16:06 to go in the third period. Kelan Simmonds and Connor Howe would provide the assists.

In overtime, Raider prospect Connor Howe would be the hero with his eighth goal of the season coming at the 2:16 mark of the extra frame.

Smith says it wasn’t the prettiest win for the Mintos this year, but he was proud of the club’s effort.

“I didn’t think we were at our best this weekend and I know the kids and the players would agree to it. I think you want to play teams hard. You want to play teams honest. You want to control what you can control. And at the end of the day, when pucks don’t bounce your way, you’ve got to figure it out internally. I’m proud of the group for sticking with it when things might not have been going their way.”

Jayden Blachette was outstanding for the Mintos in net, earning player of the game honours for making 45 saves on the afternoon.

After struggling in his season debut on Oct. 6 against Notre Dame, he has posted back-to-back games allowing two goals or less.

Smith says the coaching staff has full confidence in the young netminder.

“I think it started last weekend. Jayden had a great game last Saturday as well in Estevan. Was able to carry it over and now has put a couple together. He competes. He battles. He hates to lose. He doesn’t want to be scored on. He’ll do whatever it takes. So we’re confident in Jaden giving us the ability to win games and keep us in games when we start slower or we have down periods.”

Prince Albert lost to Estevan 6-5 on Friday night. The Mintos return to action on Wednesday night when they take on the Battlefords Stars. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca