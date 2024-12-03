Mintos earn road split with Swift Current

Halfway through the SMAAAHL season, the Prince Albert Mintos sit in fourth place with a record of 14-6-2.

The Mintos are coming off a road split in Swift Current last weekend against the third-ranked Legionnaires. Prince Albert picked up a 6-2 win at the InnovationPlex on Saturday night and dropped the Sunday contest by an 8-4 final score.

In Saturday’s game, the Mintos would open the scoring in the dying seconds of the first period when Liam Myhre struck for his first career U18 AAA goal with just five seconds to go in the opening frame. Jordon Abrametz and Luke Senick assisted on the play.

Myhre is a Prince Albert Raiders prospect and was taken in the third round of last year’s WHL Prospects Draft. He made his WHL debut earlier this season.

Abrametz would chip in on the scoresheet with his third goal of the season with 14:44 to go in the second period. Senick picked up his second point of the game with the only helper.

Just over seven minutes later, Myhre would find the back of the net again to extend the Minto lead to 3-0. Abrametz and Kelan Simmonds assisted on the play.

Swift Current would break through with 5:50 left in the second period thanks to Wesley Olson’s eighth goal of the season. Sam Kirwan and Will Kirwan provided the helpers.

The Minto special teams played a crucial role in the third period. With 14:53 to go, Kanyan Unger would restore the three goal lead for the Mintos with his eighth goal of the season, coming shorthanded. Landin Frank assisted.

An even strength goal from Lincoln Rogers extended the Minto lead to four with his 11th goal of the season. Carter Cole provided the assist.

Connor Howe would strike for his 13th goal of the season on the power play with 4:42 remaining. Simon Garchinski and Kelan Simmonds assisted.

Swift Current would add a power play goal late from Trae Peterson. Carter Moen and Will Kirwan assisted on the goal.

Jayden Blanchette made 31 saves to earn the win for Prince Albert. Cade Mitchell stopped 25 Minto shots for Swift Current



Five power play goals sink Mintos Sunday

In Sunday’s contest, the Legionnaires converted on five of nine power play opportunities in an 8-4 win.

Lukas Senick’s fifth of the season opened the scoring less than a minute into the first period. Liam Myhre had the lone assist on the play.

Swift Current would respond with three goals of their own in the opening frame. Power play markers from Wesley Olson and Jake Hargrave just over four minutes apart gave the Legionnaires the lead. Jackson Fox would score an even strength tally to push the lead to two.

Landin Frank would cut the deficit to one for the Mintos heading into the intermission.

The Swift Current power play continued to roll in the second period as Sam Kirwan and Connor Rieger would strike on the advantage, with the goals coming less than two minutes apart.

Trae Patterson would add an even strength goal in the final minute of the period.

In the third, Patterson would pick up his second goal of the game on the power play less then two minutes into the final frame.

Just over three minutes later, Kasey Gleim would extend the Swift Current lead to six with an even strength goal.

Prince Albert would score the final two goals of the game with Brock Kolibab scoring an even strength goal at the 10:32 mark and Luke Senick striking on the power play with 2:29 to go.

Josh Henry made 23 stops for the Mintos. Connor Bender had 22 saves for Swift Current

The Mintos return to action on Saturday night when they take on the Moose Jaw Winmar Warriors at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

