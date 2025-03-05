Mintos drop Game 1 to Regina, series shifts back to PA Wednesday

The Prince Albert Mintos are hoping to get back in the series on Wednesday night.

Prince Albert currently trails the Regina Pat Canadians 1-0 in their best-of-five first round playoff series in the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL). Regina took Game 1 by a 3-2 final on Sunday night in Regina.

Minto head coach Doan Smith says it was a strong start to the series for Prince Albert, despite the final result.

“it’s tough. Obviously, the outcome is the outcome and you always want to be on the other side of it, but effort wise and style of play wise it’s a five game series and us doing what we need to do to make this a long run and the long series. I think it was a definite step in the right direction.”

Regina would open the scoring just over three minutes into the first period as Maddox Schultz would strike on the power play for his first goal of the postseason. Eli Johnson had the lone assist.

With 10:52 remaining in the opening frame, Carter Bergen would find twine for his first playoff goal to knot up the score at 1-1. Carter Stolte had the assist.

Another power play goal for the Pat Canadians would give them the lead after twenty minutes. Eli Johnson, a Prince George Cougars prospect, buried his first of the series. Schultz had the lone assist.

The lone goal of the second period would go the way of the Mintos as Raider prospect Connor Howe would bury his first of the series coming unassisted to knot up the score at 2-2 after forty minutes.

Regina would take the lead with their first even strength goal of the contest with 7:46 to go in regulation. Raider prospect Jonah Sivertson would strike for his first of the playoffs. Dane Mansuy and Eli Johnson were credited with assists on the play.

Sivertson’s goal would prove to be the game winner as Taylor Tabashniuk would shut the door the rest of the way for the Pat Canadians making 30 saves on 32 Minto shots. Josh Henry made 48 saves in goal for the Mintos.

Regina finished two for four on the man advantage while the Mintos did not receive a single opportunity on the power play.

Smith says he was pleased with the Minto penalty kill in Game 1 and is hoping to build upon it throughout the rest of the series.

“They had multiple power plays over the first period the other night. We killed off a five on three, they scored a five seconds left of a five on three. Our penalty kill was real good. Their power play is good and it’s definitely an emphasis to stay out of the box. Our style of play is a physical, frustrating way and that’s going to lead to penalties now and then. We just got to continue to believe in our penalty kill and make the most out of our chances when we do get back on the power play.”

The series shifts back to Prince Albert for Game 2 on Wednesday night as the Mintos will look to knot up the best-of-five series at one game apiece.

Smith says the Mintos will need to continue to play a tight checking game against a skilled Pat Canadians team.

“We just need to continue to frustrate their big guys. Obviously there’s no secret that they got some elite offensive ability up front and on the back end. I think we frustrated a lot of them, especially five on five. We just got to continue to build the Minto brand and play the Minto way and that’s a frustrating style of hockey for opponents.”

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

