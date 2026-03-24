Minor Hockey Update: Prince Albert sending trio of AA teams to provincial finals’

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

For three Prince Albert developmental hockey teams there is one final bit of business to take care of as the U13AA and U18AA Family Pizza Foxes, along with the U15AA Venice House Pirates, all secured spots in their respective provincial finals following thrilling North Division triumphs on the weekend.

The U13AA Foxes will now take on the Regina Rebels White after sweeping the Saskatoon Comet Fury while the U18AA Foxes needed overtime in a third and deciding game to get past the Northwest Sharks and will now face the Regina Rebels for that provincial championship. And, the Venice House Pirates have a date with the Engelheim Prairie Storm after continuing their playoff domination with a sweep of the Warman Wildcats.

Following is a round-up of how the three teams extended their respective seasons.

U13AA Family Pizza Foxes – During the regular season there was one team the Foxes had trouble with and that was the Comet Fury. Prince Albert went 23-2-1 to claim first place in the North Division, but the Fury had delivered all three blemishes on their record.

That all changed in the North final, however, as the Foxes easily got past the Fury winning 6-1 and 5-1 to move on to the provincial final against Regina.

Danica Finch led the way for the Foxes scoring twice in each game while Taylor Briones, Emma Trann and Emmerson Palchinski had single markers in each contest. Harlee Boyer also scored for the Foxes in the opening victory and Payton Braaten recorded both wins in the Prince Albert net.

Dates have not been set for the provincial final, but the best-of-three affair will open in Prince Albert later this week. The Foxes and Rebels White met once during the regular season with Prince Albert recording a 6-4 victory.

U15 AA Venice House Pirates Facebook photo

Prince Albert U15 Venice House Pirates pose for a photo after winning their North Division playoff series.

U15AA Venice House Pirates – Similar to the U13AA Foxes, the Venice House Pirates had a score to settle with the Warman Wildcats.

Prince Albert finished second in the regular-season standings and of the four losses they suffered two of them came against the first-place Wildcats. In fact, the Pirates had zero success against Warman with the Wildcats winning both meetings by identical 5-3 margins.

The Pirates wasted little time settling the score as they opened the North final with a 7-4 victory in Warman and then hung on for a 6-5 decision on Saturday at the Kinsmen Arena.

Caleb Philp was the star of the opening game scoring five times and setting up another while Jordan Labelle also had a solid game registering the other two markers and assisting on three more. Liam Bergen had a strong game in the Prince Albert net turning aside 37 of 41 shots he faced.

In the second game, Prince Albert built up a 5-2 lead by the mid-point of the second period, but needed a goal by Jakub Palmer with six minutes to play to secure the win. Pryce Schrader with a pair, Kaden Kohle, Beckett Casavant and Philp also scored for the Pirates, who have yet to lose in the post-season having won six straight to this point. Bergen once again had a busy night in the Prince Albert goal this time facing 45 shots.

Dates for the series against the Prairie Storm have yet to be determined, but it will open in Balgonie later this week. The Pirates and Prairie Storm met once this season with the Storm winning 4-3 in overtime back in December.

U18AA Family Pizza Foxes – It has been a lot longer road for the Foxes to get to this point, but even though the route has been circuitous the destination is the same.

After finishing fourth in the regular season, the Foxes opened the playoffs against the Western Prairie Thunder where they needed to win the final two games after losing the opener. The script was much the same when they faced the top-seeded Warman Wildcats in the next round as the Foxes dropped the first game before storming back with a pair of victories.

Against the second-place Sharks they tried something different beating the Sharks 4-2 in North Battleford to open the series, but they couldn’t close it out at home on Saturday, this time being on the wrong side of a 4-2 decision.

That set the stage for Sunday’s decisive game back in North Battleford when Neveah Bird-Clarke netted the winner with six minutes left in the first overtime period to secure a 3-2 triumph and a berth in the provincial final.

Rylee Jensen and Abby McRae also scored for Prince Albert on Sunday with Brianna Brataschuk stopping 30 shots in the Foxes’ goal.

Jensen scored twice to lead the Foxes in the series-opening victory with Jordyn Schrader and Maci Baillargeon adding singles. On Saturday it was Bird-Clarke doing all the scoring for Prince Albert as her pair of markers brought the Foxes back from a 3-0 deficit only to see an empty-net tally in the dying moments force a decisive game on Sunday.

Brataschuk also tended the Prince Albert net in the first two games making 22 saves in Game 1 and 23 more in Game 2.

The Foxes have knocked off the top two seeds in the North Division to get this far and they will need to be the Goliath in one more round as Regina easily led the South Division with a 24-2-1 record and, in fact, had the best record in the entire province at the U18AA level.

Prince Albert and Regina met twice in the regular season with the Rebels winning both contests 2-0 and 3-1. Dates for the championship series have not been announced, but it will start in Prince Albert later this week.