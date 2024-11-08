Ministry of Corrections employee seeks spot as Saskatchewan Rivers trustee

Shayne Morley, a grandfather and Ministry of Corrections employee has put his name forward to be a trustee in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

Morley, who attended WP Sandin School in Shellbrook and has lived in Prince Albert the past 36 years, said being a grandfather and having a family member working in public schools helped him decide to run for trustee.

“I have gained valuable perspective on the importance of creating an educational environment where every child feels valued, heard, and supported,” Morley wrote in an email to the Herald.

Morley wrote that his family frequently discuss the current challenges that exist in education. These include issues like student and teacher safety, the pressing need for mental health resources, and the call for more personalized learning support.

“I believe that every student deserves the opportunity to succeed, and achieving this requires schools equipped with the resources, strategies, and support systems necessary to meet their diverse needs,” Morley said. “It is this dedication to the well-being of our students and educators that inspired me to run for school board trustee. I am committed to being a voice for our community, passionately advocating for policies and resources that make a lasting impact on students’ lives.”

Morley wrote that his goal, if elected, is to provide each student and teacher with the tools they need to thrive and grow academically and personally.

He wrote that his background in leadership roles in public safety, municipal governance and volunteerism make him well prepared to address the complex issues impacting schools. “These responsibilities have sharpened my organizational, leadership, and problem-solving skills, which will directly benefit my role as a trustee,” he wrote.

He added that his primary focus will be on prioritizing student needs while actively collaborating with fellow trustees to develop policies, manage budgets and monitor educational performance.

“I believe that trustees have a crucial role in bridging the gap between the community and the school division. This involves engaging families, teachers, and community members to understand their concerns and aspirations for our schools. As trustees, we are tasked with ensuring compliance with provincial education regulations while also fostering an inclusive, safe, and empowering learning environment,” he wrote.

Morley wrote that working in a collaborative team setting has prepared him to advocate for educational priorities that align with the community’s values.

“I will work to ensure that our schools are well-equipped to offer every student a supportive path toward academic and personal success. I am committed to a future in which our educational system not only meets but exceeds the needs of students, fostering a strong foundation for them to become active, engaged citizens in Saskatchewan’s future,” Morley said.

Morley added that he is committed to strong governance and problem solving. “If given the opportunity, I look forward to serving as a trustee who prioritizes the educational well-being of our students and ensures that our schools reflect the values and needs of the families and community we serve. Our children’s education is the future of Saskatchewan,” he wrote.

The Municipal and School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 13.