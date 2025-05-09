Mining executive under fire for email to Indigenous leader

Sonal Gupta

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Canada’s National Observer

An email from the CEO of a mining company to an Ontario First Nation chief is causing an uproar over how resource companies engage with Indigenous communities.

In the email, shared with Canada’s National Observer, Golden Rapture Mining CEO and president Richard Rivet called Chief Jeffrey Copenace of the Ojibways of Onigaming a “terrible leader” for opposing a proposed mineral exploration project near the First Nation’s territory. The company wants to start a small-scale drilling and surface rock sampling project in 2025.

The mining company hopes to explore a 10,000-acre gold property near Sioux Narrows and Nestor Falls in Ontario and upstream from lakes connecting Onigaming First Nation to Lake of the Woods.

The First Nation community, about 140 kilometres south of Kenora, has been under a state of emergency since 2014 due to high youth suicide rates, addiction and a housing crisis. Copenace told the company that Onigaming cannot consider new development proposals while facing this ongoing tragedy.

“We are currently experiencing another death in our community, the 43rd in three and a half years,” Copenace wrote. “We simply do not have the capacity to engage in good faith in any way during our crisis.”

“Maybe your Reserve is in such bad shape because you’re a terrible leader,” Rivet wrote back to Copenace. “You should resign.”

Rivet told Canada’s National Observer his email was “in private and should have stayed that way,” and his remarks referred to Copenace’s opposition to development — “not because of the way he handled the suicide emergency. That would be very rude and cruel. If he perceived it that way, then I apologize.”

‘We’re in crisis mode’

Ontario is in the midst of an effort to expand and accelerate mining development, particularly in the north of the province.

But Indigenous leaders say Rivet’s remarks reflect a broader failure by mining companies to respect Indigenous self-determination.

The Chiefs of Ontario, which represents leadership across the province, condemned the message as “unacceptable disrespect,” and in a recent press release, called for a public apology from Golden Rapture Mining.

“Companies need to realize there’s a lot going on in communities,” Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict told Canada’s National Observer. “It’s not always possible to engage at that time. We’re dealing with overdosing, evictions, housing issues. We cannot possibly talk about meaningful engagement or partnership when we’re in crisis mode.”

Benedict said while legislative changes and economic pressures are pushing industry to expand resource development faster, this must not come at the expense of Indigenous rights or realities on the ground.

“Our communities want development. Our communities want to engage. It’s just important that proponents understand the realities, the community, and its priorities,” Benedict said.

The Ontario ministry of mines has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Jamie Kneen, an environmental activist and mining policy expert with MiningWatch Canada, said the company’s conduct highlights a recurring issue in the sector: companies approaching consultation as a checkbox exercise rather than building meaningful relationships.

“The standard is actually higher. The standard is one of consent, not just consultation,” said Kneen. “And communities have the right not just to be consulted, but to make decisions independently according to their own criteria and processes. That has to be respected — both the process and the outcome.”

He pointed to UNDRIP, which Canada has committed to implementing. Under that standard, communities must give “free, prior and informed consent” to projects affecting their lands.

“There’s a tendency for proponents to find the people willing to talk and stop there,” Kneen said. “But there’s more to the community than that. There’s more to the relationship than just getting a band council resolution.”

Consultation is “about relationship-building, not just trying to get access,” Kneen said.

“You need to be willing to accept that the outcome might not be what you want.”

In disagreement

Rivet’s project remains in its early stages. While a full permit is not yet required, Golden Rapture Mining must submit an exploration plan to the Ontario Ministry of Mines and is seeking community approval before proceeding.

Due to the potential for harm to culturally significant spring-fed lakes, Copenace would be opposed “at any cost necessary, including peaceful protest and direct action” to the exploration, he wrote in their correspondence.

“We will always stand up for our community’s Treaty Rights and against any mining or exploration that will negatively impact our Inherent Rights,” he said.

Rivet said he wasn’t surprised Copenace would oppose his company’s plans.

“We already knew that as he had previously refused other companies in the past,” Rivet told Canada’s National Observer. “He is simply against any progress and his reserve is very poor.”

In the email, Rivet said the situation had been a “bad experience” and the company had previously hired First Nations workers and included Indigenous voices on its board.

“We just had a bad experience with Chief Jeff Copenace, who refused to consult, which was very frustrating for us, as our livelihood and our shareholders’ investments are dependent on successful exploration,” Rivet told Canada’s National Observer.

In another follow-up email, Rivet wrote that he worries about the fallout from negative attention over the email exchange with Copenace.

“We are a publicly traded company and this could destroy our company with all our 1,000 investors losing their money if the share price was to crash.”

Sonal Gupta / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada’s National Observer