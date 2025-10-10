Milligan ruled out as Roughriders host Argonauts on Friday

Taylor Shire

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without a top defender this week.

Halfback Rolan Milligan has been ruled out of the lineup for Friday’s game (7 p.m., TSN) as the Roughriders host the Toronto Argonauts at Mosaic Stadium in Week 19 of the CFL season. Milligan left last week’s game in Ottawa with an injury and hasn’t practised this week. American Sheldrick Redwine will start at halfback this week for the Riders in Milligan’s absence.

Meanwhile the Riders will also be without receiver Dohnte Meyers (ankle) as he has been placed on the one-game injured list. Joe Robustelli will return to the lineup as a starter while Mario Alford will also be back as the primary returner for Shawn Bane Jr.

After missing last week’s game, kicker Brett Lauther (back) returns to handle kicking duties for Campbell Fair, who missed a pair of converts last week.

Cornerback Marcus Sayles (knee) is available to play after not practising this week while fellow cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (head), who has practised in limited fashion this week, has been ruled out this week. Benny Sapp III will continue to start in Campbell’s absence. Meanwhile, Nafees Lyon comes onto the roster as a backup after signing with the club earlier this week.

For the Roughriders, considering it’s not a “must-win” game on Friday night, they want to make sure they’re not rushing players back from injury while fielding a roster that gives them the best chance to win.

“It’s a delicate balance,” Roughriders head coach Corey Mace said on Wednesday. “But you know, at this point of the season, I think most people have been around for a while that everybody’s banged up.

“We’ve got a game to win — period. So, we’ll pick the best guys that are available to do that. And that’s just kind of the approach.”

Playoff picture

The Roughriders are in the driver’s seat when it comes to claiming top spot in the West Division.

With just one win in any of their final regular season games, the Green and White can secure first place and the right to host the West final on Nov. 8 at Mosaic Stadium.

Saskatchewan’s first chance to earn that right comes this Friday as the Roughriders (11-4) host the Toronto Argonauts (5-11), who have been eliminated from playoff contention.

“We’ve got one chance,” said Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris, who will lead the team in its obsidian green jerseys on Friday night. “And that’s really what we’re looking at it as, is the chance this weekend.

“We’ll worry about next week when next week gets here. But this week is about this week and as always, it’s about us understanding we’re playing a good opponent that’s going to come in here fighting for jobs and a lot of pride.

“It’s about us making sure that we’re trending in the right direction getting where we need to be.”

After two losses, the Roughriders responded last week with a 20-13 win over the Ottawa Redblacks while the Argonauts enter action on a three-game losing skid. Saskatchewan beat Toronto 39-32 in the only other meeting of the season between the two clubs back in Week 3 on a walk-off kick return touchdown by Mario Alford.

If they don’t win this week, the Roughriders can also clinch first place if the Calgary Stampeders (8-7) lose to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

Next Friday, Saskatchewan visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-7), who won’t finish first place for the first time in five seasons, before wrapping up the regular season at home on Oct. 25 against the B.C. Lions (9-7), who are on a bye this week after winning four in a row.

Other side

With the Argonauts reportedly shutting down quarterback Nick Arbuckle for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, Toronto will start Jarrett Doege at quarterback this week against the Riders.

Last week in relief duty, the 27-year-old — who saw some action over two seasons with the Edmonton Elks from 2023-24 — threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns but also had four interceptions in a 47-29 loss to Hamilton.

“It was kind of a rough one for him last week, but that’s not the product that he’s always put out there,” said Mace. “He’s definitely got the arm talent. He does have ability to move around the pocket and extend plays.

“The fact that (Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie) trusts him back there to get the job done, you respect that no doubt.”

Jarrett is the younger brother of former Riders quarterback Seth Doege, who is now the offensive coordinator for the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Argonauts will also be without middle linebacker Wynton McManis, who has been placed on the injured list.

Reavis island

C.J. Reavis is set to make his second start of the season at safety for the Roughriders this week.

After playing Sam linebacker for the first 14 games of the season, the 29-year-old American was moved to safety after the Riders cut Candian Kosi Onyeka, who has been filling in for Nelson Lokombo and Jaxon Ford, who are both injured.

While the Riders have had to juggle the lineup with the ratio change, Reavis has had to juggle his duties as a defender.

“It’s a little bit of a change, but I’m having fun,” said Reavis. “I get to see the whole field, more opportunities to get the ball in my hands, so that’s fun, too.

“And just show that I can do more than one thing.”

“I think it’s different because I can see more. I can communicate to both sides of the field; I can get guys in the right spots. I can make sure to get the right play call.

“I kind of know what’s going on most times off of my film study so I can alert guys what’s going to happen pre-snap. So, I think it makes us play a little faster.”

Receiving room

After making his return to the lineup after missing 14 games with a foot injury, receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker is set to make his second straight start after catching four passes for 40 yards last week.

The Roughriders also have Samuel Emilus back in the lineup for a third straight game after he missed time due to injuries.

And while Meyers is out this week after going over the 1,000-yard mark last game, joining teammate KeeSean Johnson, his injury appears minor which means the Roughriders will have a pass catchers come playoff time.

“I think if Sam and Schaf were healthy all year, I firmly believe we would’ve had four guys go over 1,000 yards this year,” said Harris. “I believe that and I think A.J. (Ouellette) would have rushed for 1,000 and that would have been pretty cool.

“Dohnte and KeeSean have done a tremendous job but what you guys are seeing is what I already knew. These guys have been awesome from last year, and you could kind of see what they were doing. And KeeSean played the latter half the season in the boundary and he was doing numbers last year and so no surprise here to me.”

