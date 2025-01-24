Miles of snowmobile trails in the Northeast

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NORTHEAST – The 1000 Miles of Snow campaign is being spread on social media and the Northeast has the most snowmobile trails in all of Saskatchewan for snowmobilers to use and spend time outside getting active.

With so many snowmobilers and snowmobile clubs in the area and the above-average snowfall winter, several clubs are planning and hosting rallies and other events.

Leah Switzer, executive director of the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association Inc. said, “We receive monthly registration reports from SGI. There is a significant increase from last year in the number of registrations compared to last year. As last year saw very little consistent snowfall our registrations were a record low.”

In the Northeast, “We have world-class trails here. We have a diverse landscape from trees, open fields, lakes to hills. The majority of our communities are connected by trails which offer a reliable, smooth experience for all skill set of riders,” said Taylor Watt, chief executive officer for Community Futures Newsask office in Tisdale. The Northeast has the most groomed trails that connect 13 communities.”

The municipalities of Nipawin, Hudson Bay Porcupine Plain, Carrot River, Melfort, Tisdale, Arborfield, Star City, Bjorkdale and Weekes contribute to the 1,000 Miles of Snow initiative annually said Watt. “Without the volunteers from the local clubs and financial support from businesses there is no way we could have this amazing asset in our region. It takes a lot of volunteer hours to set up and maintain the trails in our region.”

The Northeast has several snowmobile rallies and events scheduled:

Torch River Riders rally in Choiceland – Jan. 25

Kelvington Trailblazers rally – Feb. 1

Aylsham rally – Feb 1

International Snowmobile Ride – Feb. 8

Prince Albert Trail Riders rally – Feb. 8

Melfort Snowmobile rally in Melfort – Feb. 8

Pasquia Snowgoers rally in Carrot River – Feb. 15

Porcupine Plain Trail Blasters rally in Porcupine Plain – Feb. 15

Hudson Bay Trail Rider rally in Hudson Bay – Feb. 15

Lakeland Snowmobile rally – Emma Lake – Feb. 15

Prince Albert Vintage Drag Race – Feb. 22

Twin Lake Trail Blazers rally in Nipawin – Mar. 1

Candle Lake rally – Mar. 8

In total, there are 11,065 kms of groomed snowmobiles trails in Saskatchewan, 65 snowmobile clubs and 233 warm-up shelters. The SSA has an active map that shows trails and their groomed status. Click here for this interactive map.