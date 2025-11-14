Mike Hill wins Tisdale mayoral by-election by 43 votes

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — The Town of Tisdale has a new mayor. Mike Hill was elected in the Nov. 12 by-election, receiving 373 votes to Dean Janzen’s 330, according to official results released by returning officer Lovely Magnaye.

A total of 702 ballots were cast, with no spoiled ballots reported.

Mike Hill told SaskToday, “I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who took the time to vote, to all the volunteers who made election day possible, and to Dean Janzen for a well-run and engaging campaign. Our community is stronger because of your participation and dedication.”

Janzen posted on social media, “Congratulations to Mike Hill in his new role. We are fortunate to have strong leadership in our community.”

In a statement from the Town of Tisdale shared on social media, the Town congratulated Hill, highlighting his years of service as a councillor and his dedication to Tisdale’s growth and well-being.

“Mayor-elect Hill has served the community for many years as a dedicated member of council, demonstrating strong leadership and commitment to the growth and well-being of Tisdale,” the statement read. “We look forward to his continued service in this new role.”

The Town also extended appreciation to Councillor Dean Janzen for running a respectful campaign and for his continued service on council until the end of his current term.

Officials thanked the 702 residents who participated in the by-election, noting that local engagement is vital to shaping the community’s future.

“Together, we continue to make Tisdale a great place to live, work and grow,” the statement said.

Magnaye said that a by-election will be held to fill the vacant councillor position, with the date to be set at the next council meeting. The Oath of Office for Mayor-elect Hill will take place on Monday, Nov. 24, at 6:45 p.m.