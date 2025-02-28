Middle ground is collapsing on climate action, Canada concedes in submission to UN

By
Daily Herald Contributor
-
LJI Logo

John Woodside
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Canada’s National Observer

Polarization is gripping the country and the centre isn’t holding, Environment and  Climate Change Canada found when setting the country’s latest emissions  reduction target. 

The department solicited  feedback from provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous  groups, think tanks and the public to determine what Canada’s  internationally binding 2035 pollution reduction obligations should be.  It was a monumental effort with over 11,000 participants, more than  23,000 comments, and just over 100 official submissions. The results  found that overcoming polarization is a major hurdle to implementing  aggressive emissions reductions that climate scientists say is required to avoid catastrophic warming. 

About  two-thirds of Canadians who participated support stronger measures to  address climate change, with one-third strongly opposed, according to  the analysis conducted by Ethelo Decisions Inc. on behalf of the federal  government.

“There was little middle  ground, and very few people were satisfied with the status quo,”  according to the findings, attached to the final pages of the annex of  Canada’s submission to the United Nations. 

Specifically,  when asked if the federal government is doing enough to fight climate  change, 47 per cent believe Canada needs to do more, compared to 36 per  cent that feel existing measures go too far. A smaller portion of  Canadians think the country is close, with 11 per cent believing current  efforts are almost enough, three per cent that believe the government  is doing slightly too much, and three per cent who believe the country  is getting it “just right.” 

There  are similar divides when asked which level of government should lead  the transition, with 52 per cent believing it’s a federal  responsibility, while 46 per cent believe it’s up to provincial and  territorial governments. 

That divergence may be the result of deliberate campaigns, experts say.

“When  it comes to Canadians supporting going faster or slower, I think it’s  important to remind ourselves that polarization doesn’t just happen on  its own,” said Caroline Brouillette, executive director of Climate  Action Network Canada, which submitted recommendations to the government  for Canada’s 2035 target. 

Polarization “often benefits a certain group of interests and can be created,  and I think we have seen in the past months and years some very  deliberate attempts to politicize the issue of climate change itself,”  she said, calling the political divide a “sad state of affairs.”

“I  read these results as the clear outcome of the very intentional  campaign by the fossil fuel industry and some of its political allies to  divide us,” she said.

Elite divide

The  divide is not necessarily as extreme as it might seem on the surface,  says Louise Comeau, a senior advisor with Re.Climate, a think tank based  out of Carleton University and member of Canada’s Net-Zero Advisory  Body. 

In an interview with Canada’s National Observer,  Comeau said because the feedback collected to inform Canada’s  submission came from people who chose to participate, rather than random  sample, the division over climate action reflected in the findings  represents “elites” or “policy influencers” battling over visions for  the energy transition that don’t necessarily carry over to the public.  Self-selecting surveys tend to also attract people with stronger views.

“We  still have support for climate action, but it ends up being pushed and  prodded by attention grabbing concerns,” like cost of living, and  threats of tariffs from the United States, she said. 

For  Comeau, the debate among policy elites doesn’t translate to the broad  public because polling suggests a significant majority wants more  ambitious climate action, but don’t necessarily know which policies are  best suited. At a high level, the public wants climate action they  perceive as fair to them, she said. 

Liberal voters and those living in Quebec and B.C. are the most concerned about climate, while Conservative voters and those in Alberta are the least concerned.

Strange and inappropriate

Most  provincial and territorial governments reported their efforts to  address climate change, and what they want to see from the federal  government, Canada’s submission to the UN shows. 

Alberta,  Ontario and Nunavut did not appear to submit anything to Ottawa. Those  three governments did not return requests for comment by deadline. 

Perspectives  from provincial and territorial governments that did offer feedback  ranged significantly. Some provinces like British Columbia, Manitoba,  and Prince Edward Island broadly support increased climate action, while  others like Nova Scotia and New Brunswick called for more flexibility  to the provinces to meet climate goals. 

Saskatchewan,  meanwhile, urged the federal government to abandon capping oil and gas  pollution, and water down policies like clean electricity and clean fuel  standards. It also asked for federal carbon capture tax credits to be  used to extract even more oil using a process called enhanced oil  recovery. 

“It’s strange and inappropriate  that Saskatchewan would consider lobbying for weaker regulations on  climate in a document that is meant to be submitted to the international  climate convention,” said Brouillette. “It’s just totally out of place,  and a gross misalignment and misuse of this process … it’s actually  quite embarrassing for Saskatchewan.”

Comeau  said provinces have a significant role to play given their  responsibilities over sectors like transportation, land-use planning,  the electricity sector and natural resources, and so far are not meeting  the moment. As a result, the federal government has had to drive  climate policy, she noted. Even though Ottawa has offered flexibilities  to provinces, sometimes they’ve been rejected. The clearest example in  recent years is carbon pricing, where the federal government allows  provinces and territories to design their own systems provided they meet  a minimum federal benchmark. Every province and territory, except  Quebec, British Columbia and the Northwest Territories, use the federal  system and most complain about it. 

“It’s  fine on the one hand to say ‘You federal government stay out of our  jurisdiction,’ and yet on the other hand say ‘And I’m not going to do  anything,” she said. “You can’t have both those things and have Canada  meet the targets the federal government has the legitimate right to  set.”

John Woodside / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada's National Observer

