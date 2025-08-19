Métis Nation–Saskatchewan opens two new duplexes in La Ronge

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE — The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) Housing Department has marked the grand opening of two new affordable housing duplexes in La Ronge.

Built in partnership with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), the duplexes were officially handed over to tenants during a ceremony on Aug. 7.

MN–S Housing and Homelessness Minister Billy Kennedy, alongside MN–S Housing director Mathieu Gaudet, delivered greetings and welcomed the new homeowners.

A spokesperson for MN–S said: “There is a strong need for affordable housing in La Ronge, especially for younger families and to alleviate overcrowding.”

Tenants are set to move in on Sept. 1.

“Three families have been accepted to move in,” MN–S added, “and there are a few applications in progress for the fourth unit.”

Construction of a third, accessible duplex will begin this fall, with the public request for proposals currently open.

These four units are the first Métis-exclusive housing in La Ronge, made possible by a $1.5 million investment from MN–S. They feature two-storey, three-bedroom, two-bathroom layouts, each with a kitchen, living room and laundry facilities.

The Saskatchewan Housing Authority contributed $710,000, covering most of the capital costs. An additional accessible duplex will open in the coming months.

