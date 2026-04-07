Methamphetamine, fentanyl and loaded handgun found in vehicle involved in rollover by Nipawin RCMP

A 45-year-old woman faces multiple charges after police reported finding guns and drugs in a vehicle that rolled over near the community of Codette on March 24.

Investigators say a man and a woman were in the vehicle when it rolled. The man left the scene of the incident, while the woman remained behind. Police say she did not report any injuries.

Officers located a sawed-off firearm, a loaded handgun, ammunition, approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 15 grams of fentanyl and approximately 149 unknown pharmaceutical-style pills in the vehicle. They arrested the woman after the search.

As a result of continued investigation, 45-year-old Genevieve McKay is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine),possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl),possession (fentanyl),unauthorized possession of a firearm,, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, unsafe storage of a firearm,possession of a firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle,unlicensed possession of a firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88, Criminal Code.

She made her first appearance in Nipawin Provincial Court on Apr. 4.

The Nipawin RCMP are still searching for the man who left the scene following the rollover.

Anyone with information should call Nipawin RCMP by dialling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.