Meth, THC concentrate seized at Sask Penitentiary

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has captured two packages with contraband at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

On July 25 and 27, packages were seized containing both methamphetamine and THC concentrate with an estimated value of $67,100.

CSC utilizes a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs. They also utilize a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to receive additional information about activities related to security. The number is 1-866-780-8784.