‘Message received’? How health, education and trans rights advocates feel after Sask. election

The Saskatchewan Party has been in power in the province since 2007, but Premier Scott Moe’s acceptance speech after the 2024 provincial election has some advocates anticipating change.

Moe said he recognized that the election was much closer than it has been in the past and that he received the message.

“All of us in government, we’re going to take a bit of time and we’re going to reflect on the message that was sent here this evening … and we will strive to earn back your support,” Moe said.

His caucus now has 16 new MLAs, which he noted had its first meeting on Thursday. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) doubling down on that message of change.

“Many Saskatchewan people voted for a strong economy and a bright future with the Saskatchewan Party. Many others voted for change. Our new government will deliver both.”

The Sask. Party issued a prepared statement when asked for comment recently.

“As Premier Moe indicated on election night, we are taking time to reflect on the priorities of Saskatchewan people before moving ahead with new initiatives.”

Blake Tait, a member of Saskatoon Pride and a trans man who has lived most of his life in Saskatchewan, said he wasn’t surprised the Sask. Party was reelected, but said it was nice to see a more representative voter turnout.

Tait said he holds on to optimism and hopes Moe stops using trans youth as a scapegoat and a distraction.

He said there are bigger issues in the province, and more needs to be done in housing, education and health care.

The benefits of living his life as a trans man far outweigh being closeted and living life as a woman, he said, adding that while there are some who will give him a hard time, there are also a lot of great people, too.

“The Saskatchewan people are people who will help you dig out your car in minus-40, no matter who you are,” Tait said.

Fran Forsberg, another member of Saskatoon Pride, said she isn’t as hopeful there will be any change from the Sask. Party, but more people are educating themselves around trans issues.

“I hear more and more people standing up and supporting gender and sexual diversity … I’m doing a talk with the Saskatoon police department on this very topic,” Forsberg said, adding that police are one of many organizations looking to learn more.

Moe made a campaign promise in October to ban “biological boys” from school change rooms with “biological girls” after a complaint was reported at a school in the province’s southeast.

Forsberg said she’s been discussing that issue with parents and plans are in place if Moe tries to keep that promise.

“Petitions, demonstrations, and some other legal avenues are what I’m personally considering with some other families.”

Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) president Tracy Zambory said a lot of work went into making health care a priority in the election, and the result has proven that it is a priority.

She wouldn’t use the word “optimism,” but said there is now a drive to look forward and work together to refocus priorities and solve the health-care crisis.

Zambory said the nursing task force SUN has been calling for could be created today — all Moe needs to do is grab a phone.

People not having access to primary care is causing a domino effect of strains in other areas of health care, she said.

Long-term care is another area of concern — living at home or with family can be costly, but private care home options are often unaffordable, she said.

“Back in the day, we used to have a very robust home care system and public health system, and we’ve just let it erode.”

As of Friday morning, there were 99 ‘alternative level of care’ patients in Saskatoon hospitals and 72 in Regina hospitals; having around 170 people waiting to get long-term care is unacceptable, Zambory said.

“We have to be able to meet the needs of the aging population we have, and they’re currently not being met.”

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte said teachers are willing to work with any government to ensure students get the best education.

“We’re hoping with that reflection (Moe mentioned) comes a renewed commitment to work collaboratively and find solutions that are going to work for everyone,” she said.

Becotte noted the platform presented by the STF for the election outlined what teachers and students are looking for from the government, including three main areas: restoring and maintaining per-student funding, addressing classroom size and complexity, and addressing rising concerns around violence in classrooms.