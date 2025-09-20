Men arrested after cocaine trafficking investigation

Two men are facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT).

In August 2025, members of the Crime Reduction Team began an investigation into two men suspected to be trafficking cocaine in the city of Prince Albert. After continued investigation, CRT officers obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1100 block of 18th Street West.

On Sept. 18 CRT alongside the members of the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) and Proactive Policing Unit (PPU) executed the search warrant at the residence resulting in the arrest of two men.

One of the suspects had brandished a can of bear spray prior to the arrest and during the process of the arrest bear spray was discharged into the room which indirectly came in contact with a police officer.

The following items were located and seized as a result of this investigation 80 grams of suspected crack cocaine, Bear spray, multiple cell phones, digital scales and $420 Canadian currency.

As a result of this investigation, a 20-year-old Isaac Miaker has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000. Meanwhile, 39-year-old Ruac Peter has been

charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000 and assaulting a peace officer.

Both men made their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Sept. 19.