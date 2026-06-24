Melville mayor urges community support after RCMP officers injured in shooting

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELVILLE — Mayor Joe Kirwan is encouraging residents to come together and support one another following a shocking incident that left two RCMP officers injured in a shooting at a residence on June 21.

Kirwan described a community grappling with both shock and sadness in the aftermath of the event, noting that incidents of this nature are rare in smaller centres like Melville.

“We’re a small community, and these are officers people know,” said Kirwan.

He explained that the injured officers are not just first responders, but active participants in local life, making the incident feel especially personal for many residents.

News of the shooting unfolded overnight, with the city issuing a public notification in the early hours after receiving direction from the RCMP. Kirwan said the municipality followed police guidance closely to ensure the messaging did not interfere with the ongoing investigation.

While details about the incident remain limited, Kirwan confirmed that the injured officers are reported to be in stable condition, based on information released by the RCMP. He emphasized that the focus now is on their recovery and the well-being of the community.

In the wake of the incident, Kirwan is urging residents to lean on one another for support.

“This is a time to stay close to family and friends and be kind to one another,” he said, adding that such moments highlight the importance of community connection.

He also encouraged residents to show their appreciation for the officers once they return, recognizing their contributions not only in policing but as key members of the community.

The mayor also reflected on the broader impact the situation has had on the city’s sense of security. While small communities are often viewed as safer and more predictable, Kirwan said events like this can challenge that perception.

“We sometimes take for granted the feeling of safety in a community like ours,” he said. “When something like this happens, it really shakes that belief.”

Residents have already begun expressing support for the injured officers, with many taking to social media to share messages of encouragement and concern. Kirwan said that kind of response is a positive sign.

“People are sharing their thoughts and emotions, and that’s healthy,” he said.

A community fundraiser has also been organized in support of the injured officers and their families. A barbecue and silent auction is scheduled for July 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Melville Fire Hall, with proceeds to be split between the two officers and their support teams to help cover expenses such as travel, accommodations and meals.

Kirwan extended his appreciation to all first responders, noting the critical role they play in maintaining public safety. In addition to RCMP officers, he pointed to firefighters and paramedics, highlighting their rapid and effective responses during emergencies.

As the investigation continues, Kirwan said the city will refrain from commenting on operational details, leaving that responsibility to the RCMP.

Melville man appears in court on attempted murder charges after RCMP officers injured

A 55-year-old Melville man facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting that left two RCMP officers injured on June 21, made a brief court appearance on Tuesday, June 23.

Markus Dodge appeared by video in Yorkton provincial court before Judge Lynn Hintz. During the brief appearance, Dodge, a man with white hair and a long white beard, appeared agitated and at times spoke curtly to the court.

Dodge is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He also faces two counts each of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and pointing a firearm, as well as one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. In addition, Dodge is charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon in relation to an earlier altercation at the same residence.

Saskatchewan RCMP say the incident began with a dispute between two individuals at a Melville residence on June 21. Police allege one man threatened and assaulted another person, who did not report any physical injuries.

According to the RCMP release, officers responding to the call were shot at after arriving on scene. Investigators later recovered a firearm at the residence.

The two officers remain in hospital. RCMP say they are in stable condition, but their injuries are serious and may have long-term effects. Police have asked for privacy for the officers as they recover.

The case was adjourned until Thursday, June 25, when he is scheduled to appear again by video. He is expected to be represented by Legal Aid. No plea was entered.