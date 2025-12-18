Melfort’s budget sees 3 per cent property tax increase, focuses on stability and key investments

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — Melfort’s approved 2026 budget focuses on protecting essential services and investing in long-term growth, despite rising operating costs. The plan boosts reserves and funds key infrastructure upgrades to keep the city strong and future-ready the City of Melfort said in its news release.

The budget reflects council’s focus on stability during a year of rising costs, the city noted. The operating plan includes adjustments to address increasing policing, insurance and labour expenses, while avoiding major service reductions or program changes it said. To maintain service levels, the city approved a 3.36 per cent property tax increase, a 3 per cent rise in water and sewer rates and a 5 per cent increase in landfill rates.

In the 2026 proposed budget report, it said, “Acknowledging a two-three per cent inflation rate, the 2026 budget incorporates modest but necessary revenue adjustments to ensure that the city’s revenue keeps pace with rising operating costs while protecting service quality and avoiding undue burden on residents. The budget avoids major disruptions, introducing no new programs or significant cuts, while responsibly addressing pressures such as rising policing, insurance and labour costs.”

The City of Melfort said it aims to strengthen essential services, maintain aging infrastructure and support long-term community growth, according to the news release. The budget separates spending into an operating plan for daily services and a capital plan for major projects and infrastructure.

The general operating budget outlines projected revenue of $12.8 million and expenditures of $10.9 million. The non-general operating budget includes revenue of $7.0 million and expenditures of $4.6 million.

A key component of this year’s plan is the allocation of $4.1 million to reserves, funding that will support future capital projects and reinforce the city’s goal of remaining the Northeast’s economic and recreational hub. Officials say this reflects a strategic approach to building a resilient, forward-looking community.

The 2026 capital budget proposes a total investment of $5,151,820, supported by $3,844,536 from reserves and $1,256,884 from grants. The funding will support improvements across roads, utilities, facilities and other core municipal assets. In the City of Melfort capital report, it said, “No borrowing is required for 2026, preserving the city’s borrowing capacity for future opportunities.”

The 2026 capital program includes:

Fleet and equipment ($273,000) — focuses on replacing aging vehicles and operational equipment to maintain efficiency and safety along with upgrading IT equipment and installing or replacing security cameras.

Parks and buildings ($1,637,820) — includes chemical storage upgrades, fire hall renovations, urban forest initiatives, replacement of the city hall roof and improvements to recreational facilities and public spaces.

The transportation network ($938,000) will see continued street renewal work, traffic safety enhancements and planning studies such as a bridge assessment and an airport runway review to guide future transportation needs.

Utility networks ($1,013,000) will receive funding for utility renewals, lift station pump upgrades and ongoing lagoon planning to support long-term service capacity.

Waste services ($1,000,000) will complete the landfill decommissioning process.

Land development ($290,000) will support the creation of concept plans for Frost Drive and Melfort Street residential areas, providing a foundation for future housing development and investment.

Developing the capital plan follows a multi-phase process beginning with assessing existing infrastructure, reviewing departmental requests and prioritizing projects based on safety, regulatory requirements and long-term community benefit. Projects are then matched to available reserve and grant funding to form a multi-year plan. The 2026 program represents the first year of the schedule, with 2027 through 2030 presented as a forecast.

City officials say the 2026 budget strikes a balance between fiscal responsibility and strategic investment, ensuring high-quality services while preparing for future growth.

For more information or to view the full budget, residents can visit melfort.ca.