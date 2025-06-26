Melfort Show and Shine continues under new name for 2025

The Melfort Show and Shine tradition will continue. This year what would have been the 35th edition was called Kars 4 K9s and was hosted by the North East SPCA and the Northeast Motorsports Association on Friday, June 13.

Traditionally on the Friday of Father’s Day weekend the Melfort and District Chamber of Commerce and then the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce hosted the Show and Shine on Main Street.

This year the event added a Smoke Show and this led to the creation of a new hosting group.

“The Melfort Chamber of Commerce, usually takes this show, but for insurance reasons with the Smoke Show, they did not do it,” NESPCA spokesperson Bill Wood explained.

“The Chamber of Commerce said, hey we need a host for this, and we went ahead with North East Motorsports, which is a local organization, and the North East SPCA.

“We did all that and they said, ‘OK, you can do it. OK. Where you going to have it? We said, ‘it’s going to be at the exhibition ground,’” Wood said.

Organizers created the Smoke Show as a way to allow drivers to show off their vehicles in a safe way.

“The Smoke Shows used to be everybody doing wheelies on some street somewhere and they basically legalized it,” Wood said. “The Smoke Show now is they hold the car down and you burn up the backs of the tires type of thing.”

Wood added that next year the Show and Shine will probably continue in the new format.

“North East Motorsports will be looking after the car show for sure, and the Smoke Show, and we’re probably going to do vendors and the beer garden,” he said.

Traditionally there are two car shows on Father’s Day weekend with one hosted by Ripley Ford (formerly Melody Motors) on the Saturday.

“There’s always been two car shows, Friday night the Chamber does the car show, or is a public car show and then on Saturday, the Ford dealership has a car show as well, so there’s two car shows, and most of the guys just stay over,” Wood said.

Wood said the event was a success. He said they did not have the weather curse the Main Street Show and Shine had for many years.

“These things are always weather dependent, but it was very successful. I think we had well over 500 people, we had 52 entries for the car show,” Wood said.

Wood thanked this year’s sponsors, and said they couldn’t pull the event off without them.

Car Show winners

People’s Choice winner – Jeff McDonald, Melfort with a 1950 Chev Truck.

Vintage category – Fred Rolle of Tisdale – 1956 Chev 150

MOPAR – Calvin Riener, Melfort – Dodge Charger

GMC – Keb Scaiffe of Naicam – 1971 GM Pick Up

Ford – Jim Zemluk of Melfort – 1966 Galaxy 500 Limited