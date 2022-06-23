Melfort shines thanks to 32nd annual car show

The Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd annual 750 Beach Radio and 105 CJVR Show & Shine continues to grow.

The Show & Shine was held on Friday, June 17, and was a major success. More than 110 vehicles registered for the event, filling the parking area to capacity.

Vehicle owners from across the province came to downtown Melfort to show off their ride and enjoy a beautiful day.

“What an exciting day for the Melfort area,” MTACC Executive Director Cam Lee said in a press release. “The 750 Beach Radio and 105 CJVR Show and Shine was an incredible event again this year, and we look forward to making the 2023 show an even more exciting, fun experience for all involved.

“I would like to thank all of the vehicle owners, the public, event sponsors, volunteers, vendors, Show & Shine committee members, the Chamber board, and everyone else who helped make this year’s event so much fun.”

The weather cooperated for Friday’s Show and Shine, which is rare in the history of the event.

The crowd was also treated to some gorgeous cars, trucks, and motorbikes, along with fantastic food from local vendors, some raffle opportunities and a chance for the NEOSS 50/50.

Submitted Photo One of the more than 110 cars on display at the 32nd annual 750 Beach Radio and 105 CJVR Show & Shine on Main Street in Melfort on Friday, June 17.

SHOW AND SHINE WINNERS LIST:

VINTAGE CLASS (SPONSORED BY JBN PROMOTIONS):

–KEVIN OLSON, 1931 FORD COUPE

50’S (SPONSORED BY MELFORT LIQUOR LOFT):

–JOHN SEXSMITH, 1955 FORD THUNDERBIRD

60’S (SPONSORED BY NUTTERS):–HANNAH BODENSTAB, 1967 DODGE 100

70’S (SPONSORED BY ARMSTRONG TRUCKING):

–JOHN KOLODINSKY, DUSTER 300

80’S (SPONSORED BY PRAIRIE NORTH CO-OP):

–RICHARD SOUTH, AM GENERAL HUMVEE M998

MODERN (SPONSORED BY FOUNTAIN TIRE):

–SHARANDEEP, 2017 AUDI A4

TOP FORD (SPONSORED BY MELODY MOTORS):

–HERB WRIGHT, 1965 SHELBY COBRA

TOP G.M. (SPONSORED BY CHEYENNE MOTOR PRODUCTS):

–CLINTON LOVERIDGE, 1956 CHEV

TOP MOPAR (SPONSORED BY DIAMOND DODGE):

–KELLY GREEN, 1970 DODGE CHARGER 500

TOP IMPORT (SPONSORED BY THOMAS MOTORS):

–BRAD HURT, 1978 VW BUS

HONOURABLE MENTION (SPONSORED BY SHOPPERS DRUG MART):

–LES SANDSBRAATEN, HONDA V65 MOTORCYCLE

FAN’S CHOICE (SPONSORED BY TJ’S PIZZA):–JOHN KOLODINSKY, DUSTER 340