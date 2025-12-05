Melfort RCMP seeks public assistance over missing woman and three-year-old child

Daily Herald

The Melfort RCMP are searching for 41-year-old Chantel Gray and three-year-old Layla Gray.



The two were last seen on Nov. 24 at around 4 p.m. in Melfort. They were reported missing on Dec. 3.



Since then, the Melfort RCMP have been checking places they are known to visit and following up on information received. The RCMP are now asking members of the public to report information on their whereabouts.



Chantel is described as are 5’1 and 190 pounds with brown eyes, and brownish-red, medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing: leggings and a colourful sweater.



Other descriptors include multiple tattoos, including a cross on her right arm, a lizard on her right shoulder, a tiger lily on her right calf, and a frog on her left calf. The Melfort RCMP are working to get an updated description of Layla



Investigators believe Chantel and Layla are together and that they may have travelled to the Prince Albert area, but their current whereabouts are unknown.



If anyone has seen or sees Chantel and Layla, or know where they are, kindly contact the Melfort RCMP at 310-RCMP or any nearby Police as investigations is on-going.