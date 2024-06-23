Melfort RCMP on scene of serious collision

Melfort RCMP are on scene of a serious collision.

According to RCMP on June 22 at 11:57 p.m., Melfort RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision approximately three kilometers north of Melfort on Highway 6.

Police and emergency personnel are on scene. The highway is blocked and traffic will be restricted for several hours. Motorists are asked to avoid to the area while police continue to investigate.

Melfort RCMP are being assisted by a collision analyst.

The RCMP will provide an update when available.