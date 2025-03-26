Melfort RCMP dealing with rash of liquor thefts

The Melfort RCMP have dealt with a stream of liquor thefts over the past week.

Officers have arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth following four separate reports of theft. The incidents all occurred between March 20-25.

The RCMP are still searching for the suspect accused of stealing a bottle of vodka from a business in Melfort the afternoon of March 24. The man was captured on video surveillance. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420.

The first incident occurred the afternoon of March 24 when officers received reports that a man and woman had stolen two bottles of alcohol. Officers located and arrested two suspects—a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man—on Burrows Ave. Both bottles were recovered. Both suspects have been charged and have future court dates in Melfort.

The third occurred the morning of March 25 when a woman entered a business in Melfort and stole a bottle of vodka. Officers later arrested a 21-year-old woman from Tisdale at the Canalta Hotel. They also recovered the bottle and returned it to the business. The woman has been charged with theft and has a future court date.

The final incident also occurred the morning of March 25 when officers received reports that a woman had stolen a bottle of alcohol from a business. Officer found and arrested a 28-year-old woman from Melfort along the highway south of the City. The woman has been charged with theft, and also faces other outstanding charges before the court.

The RCMP said in a press release that the woman is also wanted by other police agencies. She was held in custody and made her first court appearance on Wednesday.