Melfort proposes 3.36 per cent tax hike to property tax

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — The City of Melfort’s 2026 draft budget aims to preserve reliable services while adapting to economic pressures and rising operational costs.

At the Nov. 6 budget meeting, council reviewed the proposed financial plan, outlined in a report by City Manager Adam Homes, which recommends a 3.36 per cent increase in property taxes and modest utility rate adjustments — a 3 per cent rise in water and sewer rates and a 5 per cent increase in landfill fees. The changes are designed to maintain service quality and ensure long-term fiscal sustainability.

The city’s general budget forecasts $12.8 million in revenue and $10.9 million in expenses, while the non-general operating budget projects $7 million in revenue and $4.6 million in expenses. Another $4.1 million is earmarked for reserves to support future capital and infrastructure projects.

Homes said the budget reflects Melfort’s continued commitment to being the economic and recreational hub of northeast Saskatchewan, focusing on stability rather than major new initiatives.

“This budget is designed to uphold its commitment to dependable services,” Homes’ report said. “While navigating the challenges of a fluctuating economic landscape. This financial plan avoids major disruptions, ensuring no drastic cuts or new programs are introduced.”

Administration began preparing the 2026 budget in August, with city directors updating forecasts and analyzing data from 2005 to 2024 to identify spending trends and ensure accurate projections.

The process emphasized a balance between maintaining essential services and managing inflationary pressures, particularly in policing, insurance and labour costs, it said in Homes’ report.

Key budget highlights

Property tax increase: 3.36 per cent, generating $261,140 in additional revenue.

Revenue sharing: Up by $126,647 for a total provincial grant of $1.6 million.

RCMP contract: Increased by $72,000.

Insurance premiums: Up by $34,500, largely affecting recreation and small facility operations.

Public works: $22,000 allocated for a new mower lease; $19,961 increase for the special needs van contract.

Building inspection contracts: Increased by $30,000.

Landfill fees: Expected to generate an additional $146,773 with a 5 per cent fee increase.

Water and sewer operations: Anticipated revenue growth of $144,617 from the 3 per cent rate increase; includes $34,291 more for water purchases from SaskWater.

Waste collection: Contract costs decreased by $33,004.

Software licensing: Reduced by $32,440; contract fees down $21,000.

The draft budget will be reviewed in the coming weeks, with final approval expected by Dec. 9, according to Homes’ report. Once approved, council will formally set property tax rates and allocate funds for the capital budget.

Homes’ report said the 2026 budget continues to prioritize responsible fiscal management and service stability — positioning Melfort to meet the needs of its growing community while planning for a sustainable future.