Melfort pool report highlights growth despite challenges

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT — Melfort city council reviewed the 2025 annual report for the Northern Lights Palace Pool on April 29, highlighting program growth, staffing challenges and signs of recovery heading into 2026.

The Northern Lights Palace Pool continued to serve as a year-round hub for recreation, wellness and water safety, supporting schools, clubs and community groups, according to the 2025 NLP annual report.

Regular users included local schools, the Melfort Special O Club and the Melfort Marlins Swim Club.

Aquatic programming remained a major strength in 2025.

503 children and youth participated in swimming lessons across 13 sessions

55 participants completed leadership courses — a 77 per cent increase from 2024

New programs included adult swim improvement, expanded Aquafit classes and a pilot water polo clinic

The increase in certification programs is helping build a local workforce of lifeguards and instructors.

The facility reported $215,439 in revenue, an 8.14 per cent decrease from 2024.

Admissions also declined slightly:

25,136 visits in 2025, down 3.37 per cent from the previous year

254 rentals, down 8.3 per cent

The report attributes the decline mainly to staffing shortages, which limited programming and rentals, along with increased regional competition, including a new pool in Prince Albert.

Staffing shortages were a key issue early in the year, with the aquatic supervisor position vacant and limited daytime coverage.

At times, the pool operated with only one daytime lifeguard, restricting services.

Conditions improved later in 2025 with the hiring of additional staff, leading to expanded programming and better service capacity.

Early 2026 data shows a significant rebound in usage. There were 9,430 admissions from January to March 2026, up 28 per cent from the same period in 2025 The increase is linked to improved staffing and expanded programming.

The NLP pool remained a popular venue for community events and rentals, including birthday parties and programs hosted by groups such as Girl Guides and local sports teams.

More than 250 rentals in 2025 helped reinforce the facility’s role as a community gathering space.

The report identifies continued staff recruitment, program expansion and training development as priorities.

Plans include:

expanding aquatic programs,

increasing instructor certification,

and strengthening the pool’s role as a regional training hub.

With improved staffing and rising attendance, the facility is well-positioned for continued growth, the report concluded.