Melfort Mustangs hold annual awards banquet

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT – The Melfort Mustangs held their annual awards banquet at the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort.

“It was an excellent night of food, awards, and great company,” said the Melfort Mustangs.

The event had just over 250 people attend, including team staff, players, their families, billet families, corporate sponsors, volunteers, and the Melfort Mustangs board of directors.

“We auctioned our blue home jerseys, which was a very successful fundraiser for our organization. Our first playoff game is on March 21, and the Prairie North Coop is sponsoring a playoff party from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Melfort curling rink that day. They will be serving smokies on a bun with live music from 5 to 7 p.m. and a silver collection for Kidsport,” said the Melfort Mustangs communications team.

The 2025 winners in all categories were as follows:

Scholastic Achievement – Owen Nelson

Community Involvement (Leonard Strandberg) – Nolan Roberts

Most Improved Player (Dr. Todd Siwak) – Logan Keup and Tristin Ziola

Most Spirited Player (Cheyenne GM) – Zayden Sadlemyer

Most Popular Player (Dale Frier – 1st President) – Logan Belton

Most Dedicated Player (Henry Hangs Memorial) – Reilley Kotai

Hardest Working Player (Darin Placsko Drywall) – Kristian Coombs

Top Scorer (The Campbell Family) – Reilley Kotai

3 Star Selection (Pattison Media) – Reilley Kotai

Plus/Minus Award (SpaFit by Linda) – Reilley Kotai

Kyle Johnson Memorial Award – Ty Thornton

Crunch Award (Most Hits) (Bill (Buff) Reid) – Austin Shepherd

Joel Dennis Memorial – Zach Turner & Nic Andrusiak

Dylan Ashe Memorial Scholarship – Logan Belton

Hardest Hitter Award (Vital Signs and Graphics) – Nolan Roberts

Top Defensive Forward (MNP) – Zac Somers

Top Defensive Defenceman (Redhead Equipment) – Ty Thornton

Rookie of the Year (Ripley Ford) – Madden Mulawka

Fan Choice Award (Through Social Media) – Nolan Roberts

Most Valuable Defenceman (Prince Albert Source for Sports) – Ty Thornton

Most Valuable Player – Ty Thornton

Shawn Mason Unsung Hero Award (Bourgault Ind.) – Andrew Dehaan

The Melfort Mustangs ended their season with a 4-2 victory over the Notre Dame Hounds bringing the regular season to an end on March 16. They ended the regular season with a 46 – 8 – 0 record, the best record in the SJHL wth 94 points.