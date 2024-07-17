Melfort museum wants security system after vandalism

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT – The Melfort And District Museum has been the victim of criminal activity and has asked Melfort city council for funds to purchase a new security system.

Leiflynn Jeffery, Chairperson of the Melfort and District Museum said in a letter to council, “Local crime has been on the rise and given the museum does not have a security system to deter criminals, the likelihood of future vandalism is high.”

The letter said the museum board of directors completed a risk analysis, given the number of irreplaceable artifacts and buildings.

“It has concluded the installation of a security system is paramount to limit the possibility of future catastrophic events,” said Jeffrey.

A quote was obtained and provided to city council with an estimated cost of approximately $15,000 and a monthly fee. The quote included CCTV cameras, door contacts, smoke detectors, temperature sensors and infrastructure to support the equipment.

City Manager Adam Homes said council has referred this matter to the governance and priorities committee. Homes said they had two incidents involving vandalism in 2023. The intruders accessed numerous buildings, and the RCMP were notified and investigated the scene.

The museum board believes that purchasing the security system would be mutually beneficial and a necessary expense with the city.

“The damage sustained to the museum artifacts and buildings was minimal during the last incident of vandalism, the MBOD sees the installation of a security system as a must. The community has made the museum what it is today through family/organizational donations, volunteerism and committed staff to the BOD,” Jeffrey said in the letter to council.