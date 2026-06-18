Melfort museum sees growth, expansion in 2025 report

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — The Melfort & District Museum is celebrating a year of strong growth, expanded programming, and major infrastructure improvements, according to its 2025 annual report.

The report highlights the museum’s role as both a cultural hub and community gathering place, driven by volunteers and supported by local partnerships.

In 2025, the museum recorded:

6,301 visitors

204 volunteers contributing over 7,200 hours

Nearly $118,000 combined from grants, fundraising, and donations

These figures underscore the growing reach and impact of the museum across northeast Saskatchewan.

A key focus of 2025 was the museum’s ongoing expansion project, which saw two new buildings added to the site, along with infrastructure upgrades including power grid extensions and perimeter fencing.

Additional improvements included replacement of boardwalks, lighting upgrades in exhibit areas, landscaping and accessibility improvements, and installation of new sidewalks.

The Melfort museum board said these upgrades are critical to improving visitor experience and preparing for future growth.

The museum expanded its collections significantly in 2025, restoring more than 30 pieces of machinery and completing work on a historic 1912 caboose, including its interior and entryways.

New acquisitions included a 1926 Model T vehicle, and a collection of bison bones.

These additions enhance both historical interpretation and educational programming.

Community engagement remained a cornerstone of the museum’s success it said in the report. Events and programming throughout the year attracted strong participation, including Canada Day celebrations with over 1,700 attendees; weekly summer barbecues; Fair Days and medieval demonstrations; the first annual cornhole tournament; and Christmas Village, featuring a drive-through light display.

Museum organizers say these events help strengthen community ties while bringing history to life.

Educational programming also grew in 2025, with increased participation in school tours and youth initiatives. The museum partnered with organizations on projects such as the Treaty Walk Project with regional education groups; a Black History Month exhibition; and public talks including “Coffee and Conversation” sessions.

These initiatives reflect a commitment to inclusive storytelling and community-based learning.

The museum board emphasized that the museum’s success would not be possible without its volunteers, who contribute across all areas from restoration work to event planning and daily operations.

“The museum would not function without them,” the report notes, crediting volunteers for their dedication and impact.

While the museum continues to grow, leadership acknowledges ongoing work is needed to complete expansion plans and further enhance facilities.