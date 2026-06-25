Melfort museum plans full day of Canada Day family fun

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — Residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Canada Day at the Melfort & District Museum on July 1, with a full day of entertainment, family activities and community spirit.

The celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live performances, children’s activities, food vendors and community events designed to bring families together.

The day will begin with an opening ceremony featuring the Melfort legion colour parade, recognizing Canada’s national holiday and the community’s veterans.

Local entertainment will take centre stage throughout the day, with performances by The Bortis Family and Friends, Iron Orr and Shelby Murphy, according to the Melfort museum board.

Families will have access to a variety of activities, including Ol’ McDale’s Friendly Farm, three large inflatables, face painting, outdoor games, glitter tattoos, a Melfort Fire Department obstacle course, crafts hosted by Melfort Youth Evolution, a scavenger hunt and wood carving demonstrations by the Northern Lights Woodcarvers.

The Melfort museum said a highlight of this year’s festivities will be the inaugural mascot challenge, scheduled for 2 p.m., where community mascots will compete in an obstacle course designed to entertain spectators of all ages.

Food and refreshments will also be available throughout the day, with a barbecue, concession items, snacks and cold drinks offered on site.

Organizers thanked the event’s sponsors for their continued support, noting that community partnerships help make the annual celebration possible.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and gather with family and friends for a day of entertainment, activities and community celebration at the museum grounds.

Additional event updates will be shared through the Melfort Museum’s Facebook page leading up to Canada Day.