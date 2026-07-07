Melfort museum gears up for busy summer of family fun events

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — The Melfort and District Museum is preparing for one of its busiest summers yet, with a packed schedule of family programming, special events and community celebrations designed to bring residents and visitors through its gates.

The season’s activities include weekly barbecues, children’s programs, a medieval festival, participation in community events and the return of Canada Day celebrations at the museum grounds.

“Summer is our busiest season at the museum,” Brenda Mellon, museum curator and cultural programmer, told SaskToday.

June has already seen a steady stream of visitors through school tours, while the museum’s popular Wednesday evening barbecues resumed earlier this month.

“These evenings feature local entertainment, along with a burger, drink and ice cream treat for $10,” Mellon said.

Children will also have an opportunity to explore history through the museum’s Time Warp summer program, which runs Thursdays from July through late August for children ages six to 12.

“Each week will feature a different theme, with crafts, games and hands-on activities. Registration is free, and we are currently accepting online registrations,” Mellon said.

The museum will also participate in the Melfort Parade and remain open during the fair. Another major summer attraction is a Medieval Festival planned for July 19 in partnership with the Society for Creative Anachronism.

Visitors can explore the museum Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of June, as well as most Saturdays during July and August. Admission is by donation, and guests can choose self-guided or guided tours led by museum interpreters.

“There is lots happening at the museum this summer, so we encourage everyone to stay tuned for more updates, including the grand opening of our caboose and our second annual Cornhole Tournament,” Mellon said.

The museum will once again serve as the hub for Melfort’s Canada Day celebrations on July 1, with festivities running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum grounds.

Last year’s celebration marked the return of Canada Day events to the museum after several years and attracted more than 1,700 attendees.

“Our committee has worked throughout the year to build on that success and plan another full day of activities for the community,” Mellon said.

The day will begin with the Melfort Legion Colour Parade at 11 a.m., followed by local entertainment, museum tours, food and activities throughout the afternoon.

This year’s event will feature three large inflatables, Ol’ McDale’s Friendly Farm, face painting, glitter tattoos, crafts, outdoor games, the Northern Lights Woodcarvers, a fire department obstacle course, a giant soccer game and a Mascot Challenge scheduled for 2 p.m.

A barbecue and concession will operate throughout the day, while picnic tables and seating will be available across the grounds. Visitors are also welcome to bring lawn chairs.

Designated accessible parking will be available at the front of the museum. Additional parking will be available on nearby streets and through the Ag Society entrance on the south side of the grounds.

With activities planned throughout the summer and a major Canada Day celebration on the horizon, Mellon is encouraging residents to take advantage of the season’s opportunities to explore local history, culture and community connections.