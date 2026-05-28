Melfort motocross school aims to grow local riders

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MELFORT — A Saskatchewan motocross rider and coach is hoping to help grow the sport through a weekend training school focused on fundamentals, confidence and safety.

Bryce Cook, founder of 619 MX School, said the program was created out of a passion for motocross and a desire to make the sport more accessible to new riders.

“The motocross school is a way that I try to give back to a sport that I have great passion for,” Cook said to SaskToday. “It sort of makes sense when you think about when you visit a ski hill or mountain for the first time, you take a lesson so you can be introduced to the sport in a proper fashion.”

Cook said motocross can be difficult for newcomers to enter because many tracks are privately owned and access can be limited. He said the school is designed to help riders develop the skills needed to safely and confidently ride on a motocross track.

“We focus on fundamental skills for controlling a motorcycle, body positioning, and bike controls go hand and hand,” he said. “We see riders of all skill levels from never been on a track before to a seasoned racer looking to refresh their skill set with a back to the basic mindset.”

Cook has been teaching private motocross lessons for 12 years, while larger group schools began in 2018. He said he typically hosts two or three larger schools each season, alongside private coaching sessions throughout the year. Friends from the racing community often assist with the larger group classes.

This year’s school includes two divisions, Intro to MX and Race Ready, with sessions tailored to different ages and experience levels.

The Intro to MX classes are aimed at beginner riders and focus on learning the fundamentals of motocross riding, bike control and track awareness. The Race Ready sessions are geared toward aspiring and experienced racers looking to improve race strategy, performance and advanced riding skills.

Classes are divided by age and motorcycle size, with options for younger riders on small bikes and older youth and adults on larger bikes. Sessions include race simulations, strategy drills and skill-building exercises.

Cook said motocross remains active across northeast Saskatchewan, with annual race events hosted in Nipawin, Melfort and Muskoday First Nation.

The Northeast Triple Crown series features races in all three communities, while more competitive riders also take part in provincial circuits such as the Midwest Amateur MX Series and events sanctioned by the Saskatchewan Motorsports Association.

Cook noted there are several private tracks in the region, although many are not publicly disclosed because they are located on private land.

Registration for the upcoming school is available online through a Google Forms registration link shared on the 619 MX School Facebook page.