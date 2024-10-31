Melfort mayor looking ahead to second term after being re-elected by acclamation

Glenn George will serve a second term as Mayor of Melfort after being elected by acclamation.

George was initially elected in 2020 when he narrowly defeating incumbent Rick Lang after serving three terms on City Council.

“I thought probably the voting public was pretty happy with the performance of our last council,” George said. “People must be relatively satisfied with what we did as a team, so I was pretty happy about that.”

George said that his goals for a second term would be similar to those in his first term.

“My major job is to sell Melfort,” he said. “One of the things that we need is housing, and we’ve been working hard on that.”

He said the City has also been working on some larger developments that had yet to be publicly announced.

“I wanted to see those through too,” George said.

George added that the City’s strong administration team helped make his first term successful.

“I was happy with the way things are going,” he said. “We have a really good administration and our team works really well with their team. I think that’s important that we work together for what’s good for Melfort.”

The City has seen some changes in administration over George’s term with several new people coming aboard, including City Clerk Lydia Steffen, who recently replaced Marley Seymour and City Manager Adam Homes, who came aboard in 2021.

“It is consistently good,” George said. “Some people try to think that maybe they weren’t happy with us, but they were retirement age. Most of them have moved on to bigger and better things, so it’s just part of doing business, I would say.”

Candidates for City Council include newcomers Adrian Bourgeois, Michael Gerski and Rick Fettis, and incumbents Brian Enge, Tara Muntain, Doug Terry and Trent Mitchell. The list also includes former councillors Darryl Benson, who served from 2016 to 2020 and Seth MacNaughton.

Longtime councillor April Phillips has chosen not to run for another term.

George said it was a strong race for councillor in the city of Melfort with some people who were on the last council, some people who had previously served on council and some other great possible councillors.

“It looks like we’ll have a really good council next time too,” George said.

He wanted to encourage everyone to vote during municipal elections on Nov. 13.

“I wish that everybody would get out and vote. It’s their chance to have a say on who is the next Council and show a little interest,” George said.

The first day of advance voting took place on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The second and third days are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kerry Vickar Centre and Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Diefenbaker Place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and at Caskey Place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Election day is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13. Voting from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kerry Vickar Centre.

