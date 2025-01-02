Melfort Mayor highlights infrastructure and new council in 2024

Infrastructure development and the election of a new city council were among the highlights in 2024 for Melfort Mayor Glenn George.

George, who was elected by acclamation for his second term as Mayor this year.

“Most of the highlights were for construction projects and infrastructure, so not very flashy,” George said. “We had a big infrastructure project south of the golf course where Redhead is going to be and then we had a couple of streets on the south side that needed new pipes for sewer and water and stuff like that, but nothing really flashy.”

While not flashy, George said the projects were important ones for the city. He also added Melfort’s sidewalk replacement program to the list. The city completed four-five blocks in 2024, but did no street paving.

He also pointed to the new UFA cardlock that recently officially opened as another highlight. The UFA Cardlock is operated by Jesse Trach, who is from Melfort and George said that having a local person operating the business was fantastic.

George said that there are several projects in the works over the next couple of years but he could not elaborate.

One that he could discuss openly was trying to attract developers to build homes.

“With such a shortage of housing it has been tough,” he said. “We have been working at it. We have such a shortage of housing. It’s really tough, and I’ve been working on that.

“We’re actively trying to get houses built with programs that make it attractive for contractors and stuff like that,” he added.

George said he’s aware Melfort is not the only community in that situation and programs in other communities would be competition for housing.

The Melfort City Council also saw many new faces. Tara Muntain, Trent Mitchell and Brian Enge were re-elected, with new councillors Seth MacNaughton, Rick Fettis and Adrain Bourgois also being elected on Nov. 13.

“My last council was really good, three of them aren’t there now (April Phillips, Doug Terry and Tim Hoenmans). Then the three that are on there were excellent candidates. Seth McNaughton was on my first council and then he took 12 years off and now he is back,” George said.

“Then Adrian Bourgois and Rick Fettis are the two new guys and they are going to be really good.”

George said the Melfort council needs people with different strengths and backgrounds.

“Rick brings a strong accounting and Adrian brings a strong community and sports and that kind of stuff and he is a teacher too,” George explained. “He was my across the street neighbor for 17 years so I know him pretty well.

George also thought other highlights in Melfort included the SJHL Champion Melfort Mustangs and the SHSAA 9-Man Provincial Title 86-27 over Tisdale in November.

“The Melfort Comets football team won provincials and the Melfort Mustangs won the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and were in the national final of the Centennial Cup and finished second, they got beaten 2-1 by Collingwood,” he said.

He also highlighted the work being done on the Melfort Curling Club.

“Also the committee that is working on refurbishing the Curling Club is well into phase two,” he said.